AeroClean Technologies and Molekule to Combine in an All-Stock Merger Establishing an Industry-Leading Provider of Premium, FDA-Cleared Air Purification Products and Solutions

AeroClean Technologies, Inc.
·11 min read
AeroClean Technologies, Inc.
AeroClean Technologies, Inc.

Transaction Highlights

  • Creates a pro forma company with a substantial base of revenues, a solid balance sheet and a path to profitability.

  • A broad range of highly complementary, proprietary and patented, FDA-cleared air purification devices.

  • Powerful brand value and recognition with an installed base of over 350,000 air purification units, providing a foundation for growing recurring revenues from both consumables and the launch of a SaaS software solution to enable facility managers to monitor and control individual room air quality on an enterprise wide basis.

  • Expected double-digit organic revenue growth for the combined company, with gross profit expected to grow faster than revenues due to expanding gross margins.

  • AeroClean (Nasdaq: AERC) will change its name and ticker symbol to Molekule, Inc. (Nasdaq: MKUL).

  • Amin Khoury will assume a more active role as Non-Executive Chairman at the combined company

  • AeroClean’s executive team, CEO Jason DiBona and CFO Ryan Tyler, will remain in those roles at the combined company, while Molekule’s CEO Jonathan Harris will transition to CCO (Chief Commercial Officer) of the combined company and Ronti Pal, who leads finance, administration, research and development at Molekule, will become the combined company’s Chief Operating Officer.

  • The six-member AeroClean Board of Directors will be expanded to seven members, with Brad Feld, Molekule board member and co-founder of venture capital firm Foundry, joining the combined company’s Board.

  • The combined company’s management and the Board have a track record for high growth and creating category leaders through both organic and inorganic growth.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroClean Technologies (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AERC), an air hygiene technology company, and Molekule, Inc. (“Molekule”), a market leader for premium air purifiers, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock merger. The combined company will have the largest range of proprietary and patented, FDA-cleared air purification devices to address the estimated $15 billion, rapidly growing global air purification market. The combined company is expected to generate approximately $45 million of revenues in FY 2022 on a pro forma combined basis and is expected to have a solid balance sheet with a strong liquidity profile upon consummation of the merger.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, AeroClean stockholders will own 50.5%, and Molekule stockholders will own 49.5%, of the outstanding common equity of the combined company on a pro forma basis upon consummation of the merger. AeroClean will change its name and ticker symbol to Molekule, Inc. (Nasdaq: MKUL) upon consummation of the merger. The combined company will remain headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with significant operations in Lakeland, Florida and offices in San Francisco, California.

Amin Khoury, Chairman of the Board of AeroClean, said, “Our complementary operations and cultures and our shared commitment to customer satisfaction will provide us with an enhanced ability to serve our clients and to create value for stockholders. We believe the combined company will be able to generate significant, organic revenue growth particularly in the B2B channel as we begin the roll out our SaaS IAQ solutions. In addition we expect to be well-positioned to pursue additional strategic acquisitions.”

Brad Feld, Molekule board member and Foundry partner, added, “We are pleased to announce the combination of these two strong companies, creating a market leader for premium air purification products. We look forward to working with the AeroClean team, and we are excited about the value creation potential for all stockholders.”

Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean, added, “We are excited to be combining with a market leader for premium, proprietary, patented, and FDA-cleared air purification products to capitalize on an estimated $15 billion global air purification market that is projected to double by 2030 based on current growth rates. We expect our combined teams’ expertise and capabilities will drive further innovation and expansion of IoT-enabled indoor air quality (“IAQ”) and SaaS data solutions to support our clients’ sustainability and ESG initiatives.”

Jonathan Harris, CEO of Molekule, who has driven significant growth in his recent roles with Roku and GoPro, added, “Both Molekule and AeroClean contribute unique industry leadership, which we expect will enable the combined company to aggressively innovate and drive greater adoption of our growing range of products and services.”

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

AeroClean and Molekule expect the combined company will realize the following strategic and financial benefits as a result of the merger:

  • Creation of the First Publicly Traded Provider of a Suite of Premium, Proprietary and Patented, FDA-cleared Air Purification Devices: The combined company’s full range of complementary technologies will include a new generation of IoT-enabled devices and SaaS IAQ solutions which is in development.

  • Launch of a SaaS Product Offering to Drive Recurring Revenue and Financial Performance: The combined company’s integrated IoT devices and IAQ solutions, including the newly released business software, Molekule Air Platform (MAP), is expected to enable the company to begin to sell monitoring and device control subscriptions that enable facility managers to provide enterprise-wide clean indoor air.

  • Expedited Opportunities for Commercial Synergies in the B2B space: The combined company’s strategy is to introduce each other’s products into the other’s existing sales and distribution channels to accelerate B2B market penetration and to expand further into healthcare, government, hospitality and education verticals.

  • Solid Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Access to Capital Provide Opportunities for Growth: On an estimated pro forma combined basis as of September 30, 2022, the combined company would have had approximately $30 million in cash and total long-term debt of approximately $37 million, which is interest-only through April of 2024 and amortizing through April of 2027.

  • Reinforced Platform for Future M&A: The combined company will be well-positioned to selectively pursue additional value-creating M&A opportunities within the broader IAQ and cleantech industries.

Approvals and Closing

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both AeroClean and Molekule and by a majority of AeroClean’s stockholders. In addition, holders of a majority of the shares of Molekule’s outstanding preferred stock have executed stockholder support agreements in which they have agreed to support the transaction and vote in favor of the proposed transaction. The merger is expected to close early in the first half of 2023, following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including among others the SEC declaring AeroClean’s registration statement on Form S-4 effective and Molekule stockholder approval.

Advisors

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP is serving as legal counsel to AeroClean, and The Benchmark Company, LLC served as financial advisor to AeroClean in connection with the merger.

Fenwick and West LLP is serving as legal counsel to Molekule.

Conference Call

A joint conference call and webcast will be held October 4, 2022 at 9:00am (Eastern Time) to discuss the proposed combination for analysts and investors. You may access the call by telephone at 1 (800) 715-9871 with Conference ID 9102098. A link to the webcast is available here and can also be found on the Investor Relations sections of the AeroClean website at https://investors.aeroclean.com.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going— by improving indoor air quality. Our air hygiene product, Pūrgo™ (pure-go), is an FDA 510(k) cleared, Class II medical device that provides continuous air filtration, sanitization and supplemental ventilation solutions with technology that can be applied in any indoor space - including in hospitals, offices, even in elevators. Pūrgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary germicidal technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators that work to eradicate viral, fungal, and bacterial airborne microorganisms. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys a wide range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA.

AeroClean Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts
Ryan Tyler
Chief Financial Officer, AeroClean
RTyler@AeroClean.com

Rob Kelly
MATTIO Communications
aeroclean@mattio.com

Media Contact
Drew Tybus
drew@oakpr.com

Molekule Contacts
Stephanie Borman
Press@molekule.com

Important Additional Information

In connection with the proposed transaction, AeroClean intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) that will include an AeroClean information statement and a prospectus (the “information statement/prospectus”), and will file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. The Form S-4 and information statement/prospectus will contain important information about AeroClean, Molekule, the merger and related matters. STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE ENTIRE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND INFORMATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. A definitive information statement/prospectus will be sent to AeroClean’s stockholders prior to the consummation of the proposed transaction. AeroClean stockholders will be able to obtain the registration statement and the information statement/prospectus from the SEC’s website or from AeroClean’s website. These documents may also be obtained free of charge from AeroClean by requesting them by mail at 10455 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words or expressions such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “projects,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “seek,” “forecast,” or other similar expressions help identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual events to differ include, but are not limited to:

  • the risk that the transaction may not be completed;

  • the ability to successfully combine the businesses of AeroClean and Molekule;

  • the ability of the parties to achieve the expected synergies and other benefits from the proposed transaction within the expected time frames or at all;

  • the incurrence of significant transaction and other related fees and costs;

  • the incurrence of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays relating to the transaction;

  • the risk that the public assigns a lower value to Molekule’s business than the value used in negotiating the terms of the transaction;

  • the risk that the transaction may not be accretive to AeroClean’s current stockholders;

  • the risk that the transaction may prevent AeroClean from acting on future opportunities to enhance stockholder value;

  • the dilutive impact of the stock consideration which will be issued in the transaction;

  • the risk that any goodwill or identifiable intangible assets recorded due to the transaction could become impaired;

  • potential disruptions to the business of the companies while the transaction is pending;

  • the risk that a closing condition to the proposed transaction may not be satisfied;

  • the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the transaction; and

  • other economic, business, competitive, and regulatory factors affecting the businesses of AeroClean and Molekule generally, including those set forth in AeroClean’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of AeroClean’s latest annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and other SEC filings.

Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements as a result of various factors. Although AeroClean believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available, AeroClean cannot assure you that the expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. In any event, these statements speak only as of the date of this release. The parties undertake no obligation to revise or update any of the forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Blue Jays celebrate playoff berth with wild dance party, clubhouse cigarettes

    Suffice to say, it was a wild night for manager John Schneider, closer Jordan Romano and the rest of the playoff-bound Blue Jays.

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p