Aeris Environmental Full Year 2023 Earnings: AU$0.015 loss per share (vs AU$0.029 loss in FY 2022)

Aeris Environmental (ASX:AEI) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$2.11m (down 25% from FY 2022).

Net loss: AU$3.65m (loss narrowed by 49% from FY 2022).

AU$0.015 loss per share (improved from AU$0.029 loss in FY 2022).

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Australia segment contributing a total revenue of AU$2.08m (99% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth AU$2.84m amounted to 135% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to AU$1.91m (59% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of AU$326.8k.Explore how AEI's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Aeris Environmental shares are down 4.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

