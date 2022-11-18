Aerie's Soft Leggings and Cozy Sweatshirts Are My Winter Staples, and They're Up to 60% Off Before Black Friday

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

If wearing nothing but fluffy, oversized sweatshirts and soft leggings for six straight months is wrong, I don't want to be right. That's my mantra from the moment temperatures drop below 70 degrees, and it stays strong through the first cold weeks of spring. And among my sizable cozy clothes collection, no brand appears more often than Aerie.

Luckily for you and me, Aerie just cut the prices on all of its beloved sweatshirts and leggings by up to 60 percent a full week before Black Friday. These colorful, well-fitting, and size-inclusive pieces are often modeled by people of different sizes on the brand's site — and those images are famously unretouched, meaning shoppers can easily see themselves in the brand's clothes and not make wild guesses about sizing. It's one of the many reasons why I've been drawn to Aerie for years, and by this point, I own dozens of its cold-weather styles.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

I'm going back for more during this sale. Below, I rounded up a few of the pieces I reach for most often, along with what I'm buying now, to inspire your own add-to-cart bliss.

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Aerie Early Black Friday Sweatshirt Deals

I was most excited to see my all-time favorite Aerie sweatshirt on sale. The Throw-Back Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt is soft, oversized, cozy, and everything else I want wrapped around me this time of year. It comes in six autumnal colors (I own three), and it has a banded bottom and sleeve cuffs to reign in the boxiness.

Story continues

I sized down when ordering two of my fleece crewnecks, which have been perfect for everything from running errands to brunch with friends, and I have one in my regular size that's my couch buddy on extra-cold days, when the only thing on my to-do list is Netflix.

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Buy It! Offline by Aerie Throw-Back Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $35.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com

RELATED: These Faux Leather Leggings Are Now Just $15 at Amazon, and Shoppers Say They're 'Surprisingly Comfortable'

One new pullover that's going to be hanging in my closet before Thanksgiving is the Teddy Patchwork Hoodie. Its luxe-feeling material is especially soft, and its dolman-style sleeves are balanced out by a slightly cropped cut. It's roomy enough to slip on over another shirt, but it can be worn on its own, too. Shoppers say the patchwork style is "fun and different," and one dubbed it the "perfect cozy winter hoodie."

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Teddy Patchwork Hoodie, $38.97 (orig. $64.95); ae.com

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Aerie Early Black Friday Leggings Deals

One of my favorite Aerie leggings designs is the high-waisted crossover. This pair is lightweight and super breathable, best for lounging, strolling, and gentle workouts like yoga and Pilates. The buttery-smooth fabric is super soft, and I've had no issues dozing off in these on a chilly Sunday afternoon. The criss-cross waistband is a cute and unexpected element that adds a touch of style to otherwise standard-looking leggings, so I like to pair these with a crop top whenever possible.

Other shoppers love these too, which is evident by the average 4.6 stars they've received from nearly 3,000 reviewers. They say they're "literally the best purchase [they've] ever made."

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Buy It! Offline by Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging, $26.97 (orig. $44.95); ae.com

The Seamless Cable High Waisted Legging has a textured patterned design that runs the length of each leg, which creates an elongating effect. They have a high-waisted design that fits comfortably and securely along your middle and are made of a heavier material (a blend of nylon and elastane, with a touch of stretch) that's meant to hold you in. Shoppers say they're "super cute" in person and that the thickness of the fabric makes them feel like a "high-quality" pair of leggings they'll wear with everything from sweatshirts to short dresses and boots.

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Buy It! Offline by Aerie Seamless Cable High Waisted Legging, $35.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com

We're getting into the thick of the holiday shopping season when prices seem to change by the minute, and with discounts this high, these best-sellers could possibly sell out. Stock up now and save during this major Aerie early Black Friday sale before it's too late.

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Buy It! Offline by Aerie Throw-Back Corset Cropped Quarter Zip, $38.97 (orig. $64.95); ae.com

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Buy It! Offline by Aerie Real Me High Waisted Ruched Legging, $29.97 (orig. $49.95); ae.com

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Down-To-Earth Crew Sweatshirt, $35.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Buy It! Offline by Aerie Real Me High Waisted Legging, $26.97 (orig. $44.95); ae.com

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Buy It! Aerie Groove-On Velour Full Zip Sweatshirt, $35.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Buy It! Offline Goals High Waisted Ribbed Legging, $35.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com

Aerie Black Friday Sale

Aerie

Buy It! Offline by Aerie Real Me High Waisted Ruched Flare Legging, $35.97 (orig. $59.95); ae.com

Ariel Scotti is a commerce editor with six years of experience who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.