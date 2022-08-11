Aerie bathing suits are on sale for $25 or less right now—save on stylish swimwear for the summer

Shop Aerie bathing suits for as little as $25, or less, per piece.

If summer weather is on your mind, we have a sale you won't want to miss. Get beach-ready by shopping huge markdowns on Aerie bathing suits and scoop sunny savings on tons of trendy bikini tops and bottoms right now.

For a limited time, Aerie bathing suits are marked down from as much as $44.95 to just $25 a piece, or less. That means, you can shop mix-and-match suits or bikini sets for as little as $50 right now. Better still, if you're looking for a cute top to throw over your suit, you can pick one up today for 30% off.

We think Aerie is one of the best places to buy bathing suits online. The suits are flattering, comfortable and, best of all, size inclusive. One of our all-time favorite styles is the Aerie waffle scalloped tie longline triangle bikini top, down from $39.95 to just $23.97 right now. This customer-favorite top features unique textured fabric and a cute tie back, perfect for pool parties and beach days. To complete your swimsuit set, you can pick up the matching Aerie waffle scalloped super high cut cheekiest bikini bottom, currently on sale for $17.97—$11.98 off the full $29.95 retail price. These high-cut bottoms have sweet scalloped details designed to accentuate your natural curves.

If you're looking for a flattering swimsuit with some retro flare, consider the Aerie longline tie front bikini top, down from $44.95 to just $25, and the matching Aerie mid-rise bikini bottom, also on sale for $25—$9.95 off the $34.95 list price. Available in classic black and a pretty floral pattern, the top features a jaw-dropping cutout with a convenient adjustable tie and the bottoms have a dainty crochet trim.

Whether you're shopping for a traditional bikini or a statement suit, Aerie is your go-to outpost for cute and comfortable swimsuits. Get a head start on your summer wardrobe by buying the best beachwear at a bargain right now.

