The Aerials, Slides And Wipeouts Of Skateboarding's First Olympics
Celeste Lavin
·1 min read
Skateboarders have their first-ever chance for an Olympic gold.
The men’s street competition began Saturday, giving audiences their first taste of the rebel “anti-sport” on the global athletics stage. Women’s street begins Sunday, and the park competition for women and men debuts August 3 and 4.
Two of the Olympic’s youngest stars will participate in park — Great Britain’s 13-year-old Sky Brown and Kokona Hiraki of Japan, who is 12.
The street course was created to model real-world obstacles like stair cases and railings. The park course has the giant bowls and half-pipes seen in skateparks. Check out these incredible images of Olympic Street Skateboarding’s debut.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
