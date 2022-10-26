Aerial Imaging Market Size Worth USD 4125.2 Million by 2025 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 14.2% by [2018-2025]

Key companies covered in the aerial imaging market are Airobotics, NRC Group ASA, DroneDeploy, Fugro N.V., 3D Robotics, Digital Aerial Solutions LLC, EagleView Technologies, Inc, Nearmap Ltd., Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., GeoVantage Inc., Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, Kucera International Inc., and more players profiled

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aerial Imaging Market size stood at US$ 1,439.3 Mn in 2018 is projected to reach US$ 4,125.2 Mn by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2018 - 2025. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, “Aerial Imaging Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Camera Orientation (Oblique, Vertical), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV/Drones), End-Use Industry (Government, Energy Sector, Defence, Forestry and Agriculture, Real Estate, Civil Engineering, Insurance) And Regional Forecast, 2018-2025”

List of companies profiled in the report:

  • Airobotics

  • NRC Group ASA

  • DroneDeploy

  • Fugro N.V.

  • 3D Robotics

  • Digital Aerial Solutions LLC

  • EagleView Technologies, Inc

  • Nearmap Ltd.

  • Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

  • GeoVantage Inc.

  • Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

  • Kucera International Inc.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2018 to 2025

Forecast Period 2025 CAGR

14.2%

2025 Value Projection

USD 4125.2 Million

Base Year

2017

Market Size in 2018

USD 1439.3 Million

Historical Data for

2014 to 2016

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Camera Orientation, By Platform, By End Use Industry

Growth Driver

Forestry and Agriculture Sector to Dominate Market

Major Drivers:

“Forestry and Agriculture Sector to Dominate Market”

Among end users in the market, the report forecasts the government and real estate and the forestry and agriculture sectors to exhibit a higher demand for aerial imaging during the forecast period. Besides this, the rising need for resource and energy management and increasing construction and development activities will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Similarly, on the basis of camera orientation, the oblique imaging segment is likely to witness higher demand as compared to its vertical orientation counterpart. This is because using aerial pictures can help to reduce the cost of inventorying, mapping, and planning. Such factors may bode well for the aerial imaging market in the long run.

Aerial photography and videography can be used for archaeological researches as well, which helps researchers to explore ancient landscapes and historical sites. This is likely to be among the primary factors propelling the growth of the market. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of PAMS or Personal Aerial Mapping Systems will create better growth opportunities for aerial imaging in the market.

Real Estate Businesses to Exhibit Higher Demand for Aerial Imaging

Aerial photography is both cost-efficient and has creative applications. This as per Fortune Business Insights is fueling the uptake of aerial imaging in for property advertising as well. Property dealers can use aerial photographs to strike a good deal for their properties. Spurred by this, the market will also gain momentum in the coming years.

Geographically, the market for aerial photography is dominated by North America on account of the increasing implementation of innovative technologies such as drones and UAVs. For instance, aerial images have high resolution and better clarity, which are fueling their demand across diverse industries. Moreover, an increase in awareness about the advantages of using aerial images for urban planning, monitoring, and surveillance is prognosticated to create better growth opportunities for the global market. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to show faster growth during the forecast period. The demand for capturing clear aerial images in emergency cases such as disaster management will also help to augment the market in the Asia Pacific.

Regional Analysis:

The global aerial imaging market growth is led by North America mainly due to the rising implementation of aerial imaging in the agriculture and forestry industry for improved decision making. The global market in North America generated a revenue of US$ 683.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In terms of growth rate, the global market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

    • Introduction

      • Research Scope

      • Market Segmentation

      • Research Methodology and Assumptions

    • Executive Summary

    • Market Dynamics

      • Market Drivers

      • Market Restraints

      • Market Opportunities

    • Key Insights

      • Global Market Overview

      • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

      • Emerging Market Trends

      • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Global Aerial Imaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

      • Definitions

      • Key Findings / Summary

      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Camera Orientation

        • Oblique

      • Low Oblique

        • Vertical

      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform

        • Fixed-wing Aircraft

        • Helicopter

        • UAV/drones

        • Others

      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use Industry

        • Government

        • Energy Sector

        • Defense

        • Forestry and Agriculture

        • Real Estate

        • Civil Engineering

        • Insurance

        • Others

      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Latin America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued...!

