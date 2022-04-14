Aerial Imaging Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 10.5 Billion By 2032 | Aerial Imaging Industry Size, Trends, Share, Outlook

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study done by Future Market Insights, the Aerial Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022, expanding at a high CAGR of 13.3%. This study explains that the Aerial Imaging companies are consistently focusing on developing advanced camera systems for a wide range of imaging applications. This factor is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major factors expected to accelerate the growth of the Aerial Imaging Market during the forecast period include rise in demand for aerial imaging in disaster risk reduction and prevention, surge in demand for varied commercial applications and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure.

Additionally, the adoption of aerial imagery services has increased owing to their various applications such as photogrammetric surveys, development of topographic maps, environmental studies, surveillance, and others. Increased application areas among various verticals, such as agriculture, forestry, energy & resource, and civil engineering. These are some other factors that will propel the market growth over the analysis period.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14483

List Of Key Players Covered in Aerial Imaging Market are:

  • Nearmap Ltd.

  • Eagle View Technologies Inc.

  • Digital Aerial Solutions LLC

  • Aerial Imaging Productions LLC

  • Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

  • Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

  • Kucera International Inc.

  • GeoVantage

  • Inc. (Aeroptic LLC)

  • Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc.)

  • Eagle Aerial Solutions

  • Aerobotics (Pty) Ltd.

  • Airobotics GmbH

  • SkyIMD Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global aerial imaging market was valued at US$ 3.0 Bn by 2022-end

  • The US to account for the highest value share of US$ 3.9 Bn of global market demand for Aerial Imaging Market in 2032

  • From 2015 to 2021, Aerial Imaging demand expanded at a CAGR of 13.9%

  • By Application, the Geospatial Technology constitutes the bulk of Aerial Imaging market with a CAGR of 14.2%.

“Increasing research and development activities as well as rising demand from the emerging economies is a major factor that is expected to flourish the growth of the aerial imaging market during the forecast period,” remarks an FMI analyst.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aerial-imaging-market

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global Aerial Imaging Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

  • In January 2022, Iris Automation, Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI), and Drone America agreed to use Doosan's hydrogen fuel cell technology to explore feasibility and opportunities for long-range autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

  • In December 2021, the US Navy and Boeing initiated the testing phase of the MQ-25 T1 test asset, an unmanned aerial refueler. The first test successfully ensured the possible future integration of unmanned vehicles for refueling purposes in military operations.

  • In July 2021, senseFly, a leading provider of fixed-wing mapping drones, announced the launch of eBee TAC, an advanced fixed-wing Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) designed for covert tactical mapping operations in security defense and governmental sectors. The eBee TAC provides active field personnel access for reliable and accurate location data and maps, offering field intelligence and situational awareness required to act with confidence and precision across rapidly-changing environments.

Know More About What the Aerial Imaging Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Aerial Imaging Market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032. To understand opportunities in the Aerial Imaging Market, the market is segmented on the basis of application, and end-use industry across five major regions.

About Technology Division at Future Market Insights

The technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14483

