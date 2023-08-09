Aerial imagery maps historic archaeology of South Downs

Historic England hopes the project will inspire people to explore the heritage of the South Downs

Aerial imagery mapping hundreds of South Downs archaeological sites from the Neolithic period to the Second World War features in new research.

Historic England analysed more than 9,500 aerial pictures and airborne laser scans to pinpoint map marks on the Downs to the north of Brighton.

The results cover archaeological features from small chalk pits to vast field systems.

They now feature in a new report revealing the area's rich history.

An accompanying interactive map encourages people to add data to report the current appearance or condition of earthworks, and share personal links to a site.

Called Downs from Above, the project is apart of Changing Chalk, a wider National Trust-led project focused on the South Downs National Park.

The ancient burial site is protected as a scheduled monument

Tom Foxall, regional director at Historic England, said: "From the echoes of Neolithic ceremonies to the upheaval of the Second World War, these archaeological sites contribute to the unique character of the South Downs.

"They have been brought together in our new interactive map using aerial sources and archive research."

Matthew Oakey, aerial survey principal at Historic England, said adding information to the map "should lead to a lasting legacy of archaeological investigation of the Downs".

National Trust archaeologist James Brown said: "Downs from Above has not just mapped new archaeological sites for us but enhanced previously-known sites giving us a better understanding of how they relate to each other and overlay each other revealing a story of how humans have adapted the Downs for their needs.

"This improved understanding allows our teams on the ground to better manage our sites balancing the preservation of nature and heritage to preserve it and celebrate it with our visitors."

