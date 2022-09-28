Aerial Geophysical Services Market Report 2022-2032

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Forecasts by Aircraft (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV), by End-users (Oil and Gas Sector, Mining and Minerals Sector, Agriculture Sector, Water Exploration Sector), by Technology (Seismic Technology, Magnetic and Electromagnetic Technology, Gradiometry Technology, Gravity Technology, Borehole Logging Technology, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerial Geophysical Services Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321434/?utm_source=GNW

The Aerial Geophysical Services Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Exploration Demand Driving New Geophysical Technology Development

The Aerial geophysical service market is segmented into aircraft, technology, end-users, and region. The global Aerial geophysical service market is expected grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032. The major drivers for the growth of the aerial geophysical service market are exploration demand driving new geophysical technology development and the development of the software to optimize geophysical field oil and gas exploration. On the other hand, field acquisition issues is the main factor restraining the growth of this market.

North America Market is Expected to Lead the Global Market

North America has the largest Market Share of US$1,820 million in 2022 and it also had the highest key growth of CAGR 5.1% in the Forecast Period. North America is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to a rise in mineral exploration operations and a considerable number of geophysical survey activities in the region. The United States dominates the geophysical service business for minerals and mining in North America, with a considerable number of geophysical survey activities taking place in regions such as the basins of Oakland, Houston, Seattle, Florida, New York, and Philadelphia.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the aerial geophysical service market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the aerial geophysical service market?

• How will each aerial geophysical service submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

• How will the market shares for each aerial geophysical service submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?

• Will leading aerial geophysical service markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the aerial geophysical service projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032? What are the implications of aerial geophysical service projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the aerial geophysical service market?

• Where is the aerial geophysical service market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the aerial geophysical service market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 270-page report provides 125 tables and 138 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the aerial geophysical service market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising aerial geophysical service prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Aircraft

• Fixed-Wing Aircraft

• Helicopter

• UAV

Market Segment by End-User

• Oil and Gas Sector

• Mining and Minerals Sector

• Agriculture Sector

• Water Exploration Sector

Market Segment by Technology

• Seismic Technology

• Magnetic and Electromagnetic Technology

• Gradiometry Technology

• Gravity Technology

• Borehole Logging Technology

• Other Technology

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of South America

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Aerial Geophysical Service Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Compagnie Générale de Géophysique (CGG)

• Dawson Geophysical

• Fugro NV

• Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.

• Geotech Holdings Ltd

• Halliburton

• ION Geophysical Corp.

• McPhar International

• Schlumberger Oilfield Service Company

• Sea Geo Surveys Pvt Ltd

• TGS -NOPEC Geophysical Company L.P.

• The Paradigm Group

• Weatherford International

Overall world revenue for Aerial Geophysical Service Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$4,940 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How will the Aerial Geophysical Service Market, 2022 to 2032 report help you?

In summary, our 270-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Aerial Geophysical Service Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for aircraft, end-user, technology and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Aerial Geophysical Service Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Russia, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 13 of the major companies involved in the Aerial Geophysical Service Market, 2022 to 2032.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321434/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Raptors talk about offseason, expectations for new year at Media Day

    The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • QB Adams settles in as Lions look to clinch playoff berth against visiting Stampeders

    SURREY, B.C. — With his first win with the B.C. Lions now in the books, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is getting used to life on the West Coast. The 29-year-old native of Pasadena, Calif. has moved into his new home and is enjoying the company of his new teammates. “I didn’t know they were so funny,” Adams said after practice Thursday, as the 9-3 Lions prepare to host the 8-5 Calgary Stampeders at B.C. Place. “Everyone on the team, they’re always joking around, having a good time.” But under the

  • Canada cruises to 2-0 win over World Cup host Qatar in men's soccer friendly

    VIENNA — Three months after a disastrous June camp disrupted by a player boycott over a contract impasse, one might have expected Canada to come out a little rusty against Qatar on Friday. Goals by Cyle Larin and Jonathan David in the opening 13 minutes dispelled that as the Canadian men cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over the World Cup co-host. Perhaps the only criticism might be that Canada, ranked 43rd in the world, could have scored more against No. 48 Qatar. "We knew the first 20 minutes

  • Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11

    VANCOUVER — Calgary Stampeders rookie Jalen Philpot seized the moment in his CFL debut in his hometown stadium. “The funny thing is that it's amateur night today (Salute to Amateur Football), because that's my memory,” said the 22-year-old native of Delta, B.C., whose father Cory Philpot played eight seasons in the CFL for the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “I remember being out here playing at halftime, running around and just having fun and taking in the whole scenery,” Philpot said. “I

  • Canadian men to play upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in Edmonton

    Edmonton is set to host Canada's next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November. Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League, in partnership with Explore Edmonton and the city of Edmonton, made the announcement Tuesday. The Canadian men's team is set to face Venezuela on Nov. 10 and then take on Panama on Nov. 13 in the fifth window looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In the previous window, Canada stayed undefeated — the only team in the Americas group to d

  • New coach, old captain: Bruins hoping for another run at Cup

    BOSTON (AP) — For one day, they were all in the building: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask and other members of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team. What Boston fans can expect to see on the ice this season will be much different. Marchand, the team’s No. 1 scorer last season, will miss the first six weeks recovering from hip surgery. Rask returned only to watch Chara sign a ceremonial contract before joining him in retirement. Bergeron spent most of the summe

  • Montreal declared basketball city despite lack of courts in neigbourhoods where it's most popular

    Montreal has been declared a basketball city by its own city council, and that makes sense considering it has a team in the national league, thousands of fans and three homegrown players in the NBA. However, those three players came from the borough of Montréal-Nord where community advocates have been lamenting the lack of public sports facilities for years. Declaring Montreal a basketball city is a good first step, but now it is time to invest in the community and ensure local kids have the res

  • Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after walk-off win vs. Yankees: 'This is my house'

    Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know how he felt after he walked-off the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday.