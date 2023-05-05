Aerami Therapeutics Mourns the Sudden Loss of Chief Executive Officer Lisa Yañez

Aerami Therapeutics Inc

DURHAM, N.C., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with deep sadness that Aerami Therapeutics (“Aerami”) today announces that our dear friend, fierce patient advocate, dedicated mentor, and CEO, Lisa Yañez suddenly passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The entire Aerami community mourns the loss of Lisa and extends our deepest sympathies to her family during this difficult time. Lisa possessed limitless empathy, intellect, bravery, and compassion. Lisa’s career, fueled by her endless curiosity and passion for helping others, was magnificent, but most important to her was her family, whom she loved dearly. Our thoughts are with Lisa’s family and her extensive network of friends and colleagues.



Effective immediately, Anne Whitaker, Executive Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, will step in to lead Aerami and ensure all operations move forward as planned. Ms. Whitaker has a track record of more than 30 years of extensive leadership and industry commercialization experience in pharmaceuticals, biotech, consumer products, and medical devices. She has held leadership positions at Aerami since 2018, first as CEO overseeing the in-license and early development of the company’s AER-901 (inhaled imatinib) program, and then as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors since 2020.

Ms. Whitaker issued the following statement on behalf of the Aerami community: “We and everyone who knew Lisa Yañez have suffered a major loss with her passing. Lisa was a passionate, authentic leader who worked shoulder to shoulder with her colleagues, always focused on bringing solutions to help people live longer and better lives. She was a shining star in our healthcare community, and I feel very privileged to have had the opportunity to call her a colleague and a friend. I am confident that by working closely with the experienced and committed Aerami leadership team, we will honor Lisa's legacy by executing on our pulmonary hypertension clinical programs and maintaining our focus on improving the lives of the patients we serve.”

About Aerami Therapeutics

Aerami is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to breathing life into the treatment of serious and rare cardiopulmonary conditions. Aerami’s mission-drive approach to product development seeks to help patients live longer and live better by combining precision medicines and advanced administration platforms to support ease-of-use and quality-of-life.

