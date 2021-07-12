AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2021
MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
June
YTD - June
Beginning
2021
2020
%Chg
2021
2020
%Chg
Jun 2021
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
20,567
25,208
-18.4
118,117
102,488
15.2
43,090
40 < 100 HP
7,382
7,621
-3.1
36,693
30,740
19.4
21,041
100+ HP
1,819
1,457
24.8
10,256
8,320
23.3
6,282
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
29,768
34,286
-13.2
165,066
141,548
16.6
70,413
4WD Farm Tractors
266
110
141.8
1,446
1,094
32.2
622
Total Farm Tractors
30,034
34,396
-12.7
166,512
142,642
16.7
71,035
Self-Prop Combines
502
482
4.1
2,276
2,051
11.0
1,098
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.
