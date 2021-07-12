AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2021

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

June

YTD - June

Beginning
Inventory

2021

2020

%Chg

2021

2020

%Chg

Jun 2021

2WD Farm Tractors

< 40 HP

20,567

25,208

-18.4

118,117

102,488

15.2

43,090

40 < 100 HP

7,382

7,621

-3.1

36,693

30,740

19.4

21,041

100+ HP

1,819

1,457

24.8

10,256

8,320

23.3

6,282

Total 2WD Farm Tractors

29,768

34,286

-13.2

165,066

141,548

16.6

70,413

4WD Farm Tractors

266

110

141.8

1,446

1,094

32.2

622

Total Farm Tractors

30,034

34,396

-12.7

166,512

142,642

16.7

71,035

Self-Prop Combines

502

482

4.1

2,276

2,051

11.0

1,098

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.


