AEK Larnaca vs West Ham live stream: How can I watch Europa Conference League game on TV in UK today?

David Moyes is in desperate need of a positive result to help ease the pressure (Getty Images)

West Ham will be grateful for the return of European football as they travel to Cyprus to play AEK Larnaca tonight.

David Moyes’ side are firmly in a relegation fight in the Premier League, sitting just a point above the bottom three after a 4-0 thrashing by Brighton in which the fans turned on embattled boss David Moyes, but they are second favourites to win the Europa Conference League this season, behind only Villarreal.

That bid for some silverware continues with the first leg of this last-16 tie this evening. The Hammers won all six of their group-stage matches before Christmas, and the pressure will be piled on if they are unable to take an advantage back to the London Stadium.

Larnaca finished third in their Europa League group earlier this season, behind Fenerbahce and Rennes, but just about got past Dnipro-1 in the last round of this competition to set up a clash against West Ham.

Where to watch AEK Larnaca vs West Ham

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3. Coverage gets underway at 5:15pm GMT, ahead of a 5:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch on a live stream across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more through either the BT Sport website or app.