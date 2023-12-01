AEK Athens 0-1 Brighton: Key stats
After failing to win any of their first two Europa League games (D1 L1), Brighton have won their last three in a row and have now qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.
Joao Pedro is only the third player to score four penalties (excl. shootouts) in a major European season for an English club, along with John Wark in 1980-81 for Ipswich Town and Bruno Fernandes in 2020-21 for Manchester United.
In the big-five European leagues in all competitions this season, no player has more goals from penalties than Pedro (6), who has scored all six of their spot-kicks. The other players with six are Inter’s Hakan Çalhanoglu and Paris St-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.
Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood became the youngest English player to start a Europa League match since Jude Bellingham in February 2022 for Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers, with Bellingham in that game the exact same age as Hinshelwood tonight (18 years, 233 days).
Brighton only completed just 345 passes in tonight’s game, their lowest total in a game all season in all competitions, while their share of possession (44.6%) was also their lowest in 2023-24.