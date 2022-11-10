Aehr Test Systems to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York on November 17, 2022

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that it will participate in the Craig-Hallum 13th Annual Alpha Select Conference taking place on November 17, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Ken Spink will be hosting meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

“We look forward to discussing our semiconductor wafer level and singulated die test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve with investors,” said Mr. Erickson. “We continue to be excited about the silicon carbide market for electric vehicles and electrification of the worldwide infrastructure, as well as gallium nitride that is used in both consumer applications and for photovoltaic and automotive applications. Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving yield and reliability of semiconductors, and devices such as silicon carbide semiconductors used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D and other sensors used in mobile and wearable applications, which are expected to be significant revenue drivers for our products this fiscal year and next.”

For additional information, or to schedule a meeting with Aehr management, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative, or Aehr’s investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at aehr@mkr-group.com.

About Aehr Test Systems
Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com.

Contacts:

 

 

 

Aehr Test Systems

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Ken Spink

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Chief Financial Officer

Analyst/Investor Contact

(510) 623-9400 x309

(323) 468-2300

 

aehr@mkr-group.com


