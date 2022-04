Aegon N.V. announces Final Results of Tender Offers for six series of subordinated notes

Aegon N.V.

The Hague, April 1, 2022 – Aegon N.V. (the Offeror) announces today the final results of its invitation to holders of its outstanding EUR 950,000,000 Perpetual Capital Securities (ISIN: NL0000116150) (the 2004 EUR Notes), USD 500,000,000 Perpetual Capital Securities (ISIN: NL0000116168) (the 2004 USD Notes), NLG 250,000,000 Perpetual Cumulative Subordinated Bonds 1995 (ISIN: NL0000120004) (the 1995 NLG Notes), NLG 300,000,000 Perpetual Cumulative Subordinated Bonds 1996 (ISIN: NL0000121416) (the October 1996 NLG Notes), NLG 450,000,000 Perpetual Cumulative Subordinated Bonds 1996 (ISIN: NL0000120889) (the February 1996 NLG Notes) and EUR 700,000,000 Fixed-to-Floating 4.000 per cent Subordinated Notes (ISIN: XS1061711575) (the NC2024 EUR Notes and, together with the 2004 EUR Notes, the 2004 USD Notes, the 1995 NLG Notes, the October 1996 NLG Notes and the February 1996 NLG Notes, the Notes and each a Series) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (each such invitation an Offer and, together, the Offers).

The Offers were announced on March 23, 2022, and were made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated March 23, 2022 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Offeror. Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Expiration Deadline for the Offers was 5:00 p.m. (CET) on March 31, 2022. As at the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror had received valid tenders for purchase pursuant to the Offer in respect of the 2004 EUR Notes of EUR 429,194,300 in aggregate nominal amount.

The Offeror announces that it has decided that it will neither be accepting any of the 2004 USD Notes nor any Notes with a Priority Level of 2 (being the 1995 NLG Notes, the October 1996 NLG Notes, the February 1996 NLG Notes and the NC2024 EUR Notes) tendered for purchase in the Offer and no Series Acceptance Amount in respect of such Notes or pricing in respect of the NC2024 EUR Notes is being announced.

The Offeror announces that it has decided to set the Final Acceptance Amount at EUR 429,194,300, which is higher than the Target Acceptance Amount. The Offeror announces that it has decided to accept all of the 2004 EUR Notes validly tendered for purchase and to set the Series Acceptance Amount in respect of the 2004 EUR Notes at EUR 429,194,300 in aggregate nominal amount.

A summary of the final results of the Offer in relation to the 2004 EUR Notes appears below:



Priority Description of the Notes ISIN/ Common Code Series Acceptance Amount Purchase Price Scaling Factor Outstanding principal amount post settlement 1 EUR 950,000,000 Perpetual Capital Securities NL0000116150 / 019600882



EUR 429,194,300 90.00

per cent N/A EUR 520,805,700

The Offeror will not be making any further announcements in respect of the Offers.

The Settlement Date in respect of the Notes accepted for purchase is expected to be April 5, 2022.

BofA Securities Europe SA is acting as Dealer Manager for the Offers and Lucid Issuer Services Limited is acting as Tender Agent.

The Dealer Manager

BofA Securities Europe SA

51 rue la Boétie

75008 Paris

France

Telephone: +33 1 877 01057

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com

The Tender Agent

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

The Shard

32 London Bridge Street

London SE1 9SG

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7704 0880

Attention: Arlind Bytyqi

Email: aegon@lucid-is.com

Website: https://deals.lucid-is.com/aegon

