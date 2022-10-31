Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Senior Managing Director of Private Equity Investment Banking

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp., (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Dr. Viren Desai has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director of Healthcare Private Equity Investment Banking of SternAegis Ventures

Dr. Desai has operational experience in medical markets, investment banking, and venture capital. He is currently a Senior Managing Director, Investment Banker with SternAegis Ventures. His background prior to joining the firm includes decades of practical experience as a physician, medical director and healthcare practice owner with a focus on business growth, operations efficiency and investment returns. Dr. Desai is a board-certified cardio-thoracic anesthesiologist trained at Emory University Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He has participated on multiple advisory councils and boards. He successfully developed a pain management business which he exited via a private equity buyout. He is experienced in operational efficiency, marketing and financial oversight. Dr. Desai's main interest lies within private equity funding and investing in Biotech, Pharma, Life-Sciences, and Healthcare businesses. He evaluates new investments and deal sourcing activities and provides business and operational support to portfolio companies. He holds FINRA Series 63 and 79 licenses.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "Dr. Desai is recognized as an outstanding leader with many years of experience. We are thrilled to welcome him to Aegis. He has significant experience in his respective area and brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to the team. His addition shows the firm's dedication to growing our Private Equity Investment Banking practice and providing the best service and product to our clients."

Adam Stern SternAegis' CEO commented: "I am pleased to welcome Dr. Desai to SternAegis Ventures. Dr. Desai brings decades of highly successful real-world experience and knowledge to the SternAegis private equity banking division of Aegis Capital. We are thrilled to add this highly respected professional to our team. His addition enhances our depth and breadth across the healthcare sector."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

About SternAegis Ventures

SternAegis Ventures is the Private Equity Division of Aegis Capital Corporation. SternAegis partners with companies to bring great ideas to life. SternAegis seeks to identify 'the next big idea' and then endeavors to add value through both its expertise in capital formation and its access to notable strategic relationships. About SternAegis: www.sternaegis.com

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

