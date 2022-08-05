Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $15.5 Million Initial Public Offering for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH).

Aegis Capital Corp.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $15.5 Million Initial Public Offering for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH).

About Bruush Oral Care Inc.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, they are an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. They are an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. They developed the product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. They are rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.

For more information on Bruush Oral Care Inc. visit https://bruush.com

Kevin Hart joins Brüush launching an exciting partnership
About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Friday, August 5, 2022, Press release picture
www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711032/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-155-Million-Initial-Public-Offering-for-Bruush-Oral-Care-Inc-NASDAQBRSH

