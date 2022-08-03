AECOM (NYSE:ACM) jumps 3.2% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the AECOM (NYSE:ACM) share price has flown 114% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. In more good news, the share price has risen 9.0% in thirty days. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 7.0% in the last thirty days.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

AECOM was able to grow its EPS at 12% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. In comparison, the 29% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on AECOM's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that AECOM shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over the last year. That's including the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 16% per year, is even more impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for AECOM that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

