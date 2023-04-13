Advocates push for basic income program in N.W.T., but territorial gov't says it has other plans

Suzette Montreuil with N.W.T.-based coalition Alternatives North, on April 12th, 2023. (Julie Plourde/CBC - image credit)

The need for a basic income program in the N.W.T. is now, advocates say.

Alternatives North, a social justice coalition, released a report Wednesday with six recommendations for a basic income guarantee program in the territory. The 87-page report calls for, among other things, increased public awareness, investment from the federal government, and concrete steps from the territorial government to implement or pilot a program.

A basic income guarantee program ensures a minimum income level for everybody, regardless of their employment status.

Sheila Regehr, chairperson with the Basic Income Canada Network, was on hand Wednesday when the Alternatives North report was presented. She said the "time is right" for a basic income program to help address some of the other challenges facing northern communities.

"The mental health and addictions, the food insecurity — those things aren't going to go away, and the Band-aids are going to keep falling off," Regehr said.

N.W.T. 'great place' for pilot program

Alternatives North did not put an estimated price tag on a basic income guarantee program in the N.W.T. The report states that any such program would need to factor in the higher cost of living in the North and the wide variation in living costs among the 33 communities in the territory.

According to data from the territorial government, the proportion of people on income assistance ranges from 3.5 per cent in Yellowknife area to 13.7 per cent in the Tłı̨chǫ region.

"The N.W.T. is so diverse, and we have a high Indigenous population, and we think if the federal government is looking for a place to try it out with these different variables, that the Northwest Territories would be a great place to do it," said Suzette Montreuil of Alternatives North.

Pointing to existing federal government programs that deliver senior and children's benefits to Canadian residents, advocates said the know-how is there. But they say there now needs to be a plan from the territorial government, with participation from municipalities and the federal government.

"I think what policymakers realize as they start to look into basic income is that it's complicated and it's a transformative program," said Montreuil.

"But it addresses many different needs across the policy spectrum — everything from poverty reduction to food insecurity issues to housing supports."

When the question of cost arose, Regehr highlighted potential long-term savings from such a program. Taxes would cover costs in the shorter term, she said.

"We have a tax system that really does privilege wealthy people. So part of what we can do is simplify the tax system, redistribute some of that money so that it has a greater impact," Regehr said.

Territorial government not interested in pursuing program

The N.W.T. government is not on board, though.

Briony Grabke, spokesperson with the territory's Education, Culture and Employment department, said the department "appreciates the valuable insights the report provides," but said the territorial government is not pursuing such a program.

Instead, the department is preparing to roll out an enhanced income assistance program, with a "number of important changes ... underway."

Last month, Minister R. J. Simpson announced that income received from Indigenous governments would be exempt from income assistance benefit calculations, meaning any money received through treaty payments, impact benefit agreements or residential school payments would be excluded as reported income for existing benefits.

There will also be a new income-assistance program for seniors and people with disabilities, and the territorial government has committed to providing $5 million annually for the program, according to Grabke.

"We look forward to sharing more information on these changes in the coming months in preparation of rolling out the programs later this year," she wrote.