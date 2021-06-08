Advocates Mobilize To Ask President To Fund Colorectal Cancer Research

Colorectal cancer survivors, caregivers, and loved ones sound the alarm around troubling statistic and urge policymakers to support increased research funding.

Springfield, Mo., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2030, it is estimated that colorectal cancer (CRC) will be the leading cause of cancer deaths for those ages 20-49, according to a recent JAMA study. The American public can not watch and wait for 2030; this is a call to action. On June 14, Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) advocates from across the country will be joining forces for a “Day of Action” to bring awareness to this troubling statistic and urge policymakers to take action to change it.

Colorectal cancer survivors, caregivers, and loved ones will be taking to Twitter for the first ever “#PrioritizeCRC Twitter Takeover.” Advocates will be tweeting at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urging them to prioritize colorectal cancer in their efforts to “end cancer as we know it.” Advocates also have the opportunity to add their name to a petition urging President Biden and Vice President Harris to prioritize colorectal cancer research efforts.

“We’ve been seeing an increase in colorectal cancer diagnoses in young people for decades and this most recent statistic really puts this trend into sharp perspective,” said Fight CRC’s Advocacy Director Molly McDonnell. “Fight CRC’s Day of Action on June 14 is an opportunity for our community to come together to shine a spotlight on this growing crisis and urge our elected officials to take action. The time is now.”

Every March since 2005, Fight CRC advocates have met in Washington D.C. for Call-on Congress to urge legislators to support greater funding for colorectal cancer research and prevention efforts. Last year was the first ever virtual Call-on Congress, and over 4,000 emails were sent to members of Congress urging them to support the Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act, nicknamed the “Medicare Loophole” bill. In December 2020, after eight years of advocating, the bill was signed into law.

Story continues

In March, Fight CRC kicked off the 2021 Call-on Congress with over 200 advocates who gathered online to share their stories and connect with other CRC survivors and caregivers. Since then, advocates have had access to virtual training to learn more about CRC policy priorities, how to tell their stories, and how to talk to their representatives.

Call-on Congress is one of several events Fight CRC is hosting this summer to address the issue of early-age onset colorectal cancer. Fight CRC is bringing together researchers, members of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and National Institutes of Health (NIH), clinicians, and patient advocates from around the world for a Rally on Research. The 2021 Rally on Research will be hosted online June 24-25, register at FightCRC.org/rally.

To learn more and get tools for the 2021 Day of Action on June 14, visit FightCRC.org/dayofaction/.

The 2021 Call-on Congress event is sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb, Exact Sciences, Foundation Medicine, Genentech, Intuitive, Merck Oncology, No-Shave November, and Seagen.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Fisher Fight Colorectal Cancer 636.544.7113 media@fightcrc.org



