Advocates hope for accountability as Nelson PD officers investigated for alleged racist messages

·4 min read
Eight former and current officers from the Nelson, B.C. department are under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct, including the use of racist language. (Nelson Police Department - image credit)
Eight former and current officers from the Nelson, B.C. department are under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct, including the use of racist language. (Nelson Police Department - image credit)

An advocate says he is hoping for systemic change within the Nelson Police Department after it emerged that a number of its officers were being investigated for allegedly exchanging inappropriate content, which includes the use of racist language.

The Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC), the civilian body that oversees complaints against municipal police forces in B.C., said that eight former and current officers from the Nelson, B.C. department are under investigation.

Andrea Spindler, deputy police complaint commissioner, said the investigation was ordered on Feb. 3 after a request from the department's chief constable. There are typically 20 officers on duty a day at the department in the southern Interior community comprising around 10,000 people. No further details on the incident were released, with the investigation ongoing.

The allegations being investigated concern the eight officers' participation "in a WhatsApp chat group and the sharing of inappropriate content and messages, including alleged racist comment."

Jesse Pineiro, a member of the West Kootenay People for Racial Justice advocacy group, said he was "saddened" when he heard the news.

"It's a kick in the pants for people and it's a bit demoralizing for the BIPOC community," he said. "I think that the trust [between police and the community] is something that … has been pretty tenuous in the past.

"If these allegations are true, then it's not going to help … it's not a surprise to anybody who has their eyes open."

The Vancouver Police Department is conducting the investigation into the eight officers, with the OPCC providing civilian oversight. It is standard practice for the OPCC to ask external police departments to review allegations of misconduct.

It is unclear how many officers are currently in the department and whether those being investigated continue to report to work. CBC News has reached out to Nelson PD for more.

Systemic racism in arrest data

Pineiro said his group first had "alarm bells" about systemic racism in the force after a 2021 report by the B.C. Human Rights Commission.

The report showed that Indigenous people in Nelson were almost twice as likely to be arrested as white people from 2019 to 2020. It also showed that from 2016 to 2020, Black men were 7.5 times more likely to be involved in a mental health incident compared to white men.

Pineiro said that Nelson Police initially did not recognize the issues of racism within the force as a systemic one, but after meeting with the advocacy group, police had positive discussions around recommendations for reform.

He says he hopes the latest investigation is also a wake-up call for police, and that the department should make constructive efforts to address its culture.

Nelson PD arrest rates per 100,000 people — 2019-2020

 

"The motivation going forward should be to do something about it," he said. "Rather than, you know, the guilt and the hand-wringing and the, 'oh, my God, I never would have thought this could happen to us' stuff."

Kash Heed, former chief of the West Vancouver Police Department and solicitor general, said the investigation should be alarming for the community of Nelson as well as the province at large. He said "a lot of eyes" would be on Nelson from across the country.

"We've long held that there's been systemic racism in policing, but a lot of that has been historic," he said. "When you hear of something that may be more current, it should be very concerning."

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Heed says he thinks the credibility of the Nelson PD is at stake because of the number of officers involved in a tight-knit community.

"You've got to make sure that the consequences certainly balance out with correcting the behavior," he said.

"We want to make sure that people are held [accountable] to what they did or what they said. And we certainly want to make sure that this does not continue within the Nelson Police Service."

Heed says elected officials — including the mayor, who sits on the police board — should ensure a more transparent investigation for the community's sake.

Nelson Mayor John Dooley declined to comment for this story, saying the investigation is still ongoing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mother and daughter, 7, sexually assaulted on way home from school after man followed them

    Police appealing for witnesses after woman and child were approached in broad daylight

  • Police admit Nara security flaws as Abe's body returns home to Tokyo

    NARA/TOKYO (Reuters) -Police acknowledged security flaws on Saturday in the Japanese city of Nara where former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated, as a motorcade carrying his body arrived at his home in the capital Tokyo. Mourners gathered at his residence and at the scene of Friday's tragedy in the western city of Nara, where Japan's longest-serving modern leader was gunned down in a rare act of political violence while making a campaign speech. Police arrested a 41-year-old man immediately after Abe was shot at close range with a homemade gun.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Canadian women turn on the offence late en route to 6-0 win over Trinidad

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55