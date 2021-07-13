Advocates fear poorest families could miss out as child tax credit payments begin to flow

WASHINGTON – The federal government on Thursday will begin distributing more than $100 billion in financial assistance to parents, one of the most expensive parts of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed in March and a key to President Joe Biden’s efforts to cut child poverty in half this year.

But meeting that goal depends on the administration getting the money to those who need it most.

Families too poor to owe taxes may not have information on file with the IRS, which will begin sending monthly advance payments for the expanded child tax credit.

Advocacy groups have raised concerns to the White House, particularly about the IRS’ online tool that parents who haven’t recently filed tax returns are supposed to use to apply for the funds – up to $3,600 per child for younger children and up to $3,000 for those ages 6 to 18.

“We have been talking to the White House and the Treasury for weeks now about this, about how to make it more accessible,” said Dorian Warren, co-president of Community Change and co-chair of the Economic Security Project. “They have listened and heard us. They know it's a problem. But I'm still worried and concerned.”

Gene Sperling, who is overseeing the administration’s implementation of the American Rescue Plan, said he agrees with advocates that the online application tool needs to be improved. But that shouldn’t detract, he said, from the government’s major achievement of quickly creating a way to reach nonfilers and to turn half of the tax credit into a guaranteed minimum monthly income – particularly for the more than 26 million low-income children who will see the full benefit for the first time.

“There’s no question that not every wrinkle will be smoothed out in such a short period of time. But we’re committed to staying at it until we get everything right,” he told USA TODAY. “Many major new programs have taken years to start up. This monthly child tax credit is going to be reaching the overwhelming majority of middle class and low-income families in four months, monthly, and on the same day. That’s not something anyone should just take for granted.”

Lily Marquez, a married mother of two makes dinner for her family in San Francisco, Calif. on June 25, 2021.

Supporters say the stakes are high for the program to be successful, both to ensure families get immediate help during the pandemic as well as to make the case that the funding should continue beyond this year.

Unclaimed premium tax credits

Biden also wants to make permanent another expensive part of the coronavirus relief package, expanded premium assistance for people who buy health insurance on their own.

But while more than one million people have selected an Affordable Care Act plan costing $10 or less per month since the temporary boost went into effect in April, there are still millions of Americans eligible for assistance who remain uninsured.

A May survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health research organization, found that only about one in ten of those eligible for federal premium subsidies were aware that the assistance has been expanded.

“The administration is trying to address that,” said Cynthia Cox, vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation. “They have dedicated more funds to outreach and marketing. But I think some advocates might think that it’s not enough.”

The Department of Health and Human Services says it has an extensive outreach and educational campaign, which spans TV, digital, email, radio, and streaming networks such as Hulu.

Weekly themes have been used to engage underinsured communities. The administration, for example, has partnered with companies in the gig economy to get information to those workers, devoted specific outreach to rural residents and faith communities, and held an LGBTQ “week of action” in June.

“Four out of five customers can get a plan for under $10 a month,” boast ads that have run in English and Spanish, including a soccer-themed ad aimed at Latino males.

As the special enrollment period created by Biden heads toward its Aug. 15 closure, the administration is expected to make a concerted push to highlight affordability through new ads, outreach and engagement, according to a source familiar with the plans, which have not been announced.

Vice President Kamala Harris leans in for a photograph with Stella Quatrini, after Harris spoke about the child tax credit at Brookline Memorial Recreation Center, Monday June 21, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

Families can get up to $300 monthly per child

But it’s the expanded child tax credit that could be Biden’s biggest domestic achievement, especially if it is extended.

Nearly 10 million children lived below the poverty line before the pandemic, according to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.

The American Rescue Plan temporarily increased the amount of money low- and moderate-income families will receive from the child tax credit and the number of children and households who are eligible for it this year.

A single mom with a toddler and a second grader who makes about $10,000 a year working part-time as a home health aide is eligible for more than $5,000 more than the approximately $1,200 she would normally receive, said Chuck Marr, director of federal tax policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“That’s potentially a game changer,” Marr said.

Also, unlike the regular credit, half of the amount is being parceled out in monthly advances so recipients don’t have to wait until they file their taxes next year to benefit.

“Getting payments to individuals on a monthly basis has not been done before,” said Janet Holtzblatt, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, who said she would not have thought that “historic” change possible for the IRS to implement. “That will be providing assistance to families in real time."

Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each younger child and up to $250 per month for each child age 6 and older.

Biden touts benefits

Biden has repeatedly touted the benefits when talking about the relief package.

“And maybe the thing I'm proudest of is getting us back on track to cut child poverty in half,” Biden said during a June virtual fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee.

Megan A. Curran, policy directory at the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University, said the administration is right to call the expanded child tax credit historic because “the U.S doesn’t tend to do these big sweeping changes all at once, especially in terms of tackling child poverty.”

But making such a big change in a short amount of time creates enormous pressure.

“So many other countries have a similar type of child benefit like this in place. But they’ve been in place for decades,” she said. “We’re basically trying to squeeze in a major policy change into an extremely tight timeline.”

It’s her center’s report that the White House frequently cites to say that the tax credit and other components of the American Rescue Plan could cut child poverty in half this year.

But that’s only “if things go perfectly, and everyone receives what they would now be eligible for,” Curran said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer listens as Democratic Res. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks about the expanded Child Tax Credit during a press conference at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York on July 8, 2021.

When will the child tax credit payments go out?

About 39 million households – covering 88% of children in the United States – will begin receiving monthly payments automatically on Thursday, according to the IRS.

The number of kids at risk of being left out is not known, but could be a few million, according to Curran.

Through the administration of the stimulus payments to individuals that were included in coronavirus relief packages last year and in March, the IRS does have experience reaching out to people not already in their system through tax filings.

“One catch is, you still have to go online to enter this information if the IRS still doesn’t know you and your child exist,” Holtzblatt said. “And we know for this population that there's going to be a sizable group of people who don't have access to the internet.”

A study she worked on last year found that of the people who appeared eligible for the first round of stimulus payments but hadn’t received the money within four to six weeks, about one in five did not have access to the internet at home.

IRS portal criticized

Even for those who do have access, the IRS’ online tool is unnecessarily difficult for both households and administrators to use, according to the People’s Policy Project, a crowd-funded think tank.

“It’s no good,” said Matt Bruenig, president of the People’s Policy Project. “It’s not mobile friendly. It’s not available in Spanish. It’s really kind of intimidating and complicated.”

The IRS says they have a dedicated help line for those who need non-digital access.

But the Frequently Asked Questions page on the IRS’ overall site for the tax credit warns those trying to get it not to pick up the phone for help.

“Do not call the IRS,” the site says. “Our phone assistors don't have information beyond what's available on IRS.gov.”

Warren, of Community Change, one of the approximately 30 groups that have been convening weekly to prepare for the rollout, credits Sperling and other administration officials with being responsive.

“He was very honest with us saying, `There’s a lot of things keeping me up at night,’” Warren said.

Community Change is holding a virtual rally on Thursday with celebrities, members of Congress and an as yet unannounced member of the administration to kick off their own outreach efforts.

The United Way is planning an ad campaign aimed at reaching more than 5 million families along with a toll-free helpline offering support in English and Spanish.

Biden will make remarks at a White House event Thursday as the administration continues to expand its efforts while partnering with both non-profit groups and the private sector.

President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order aimed at promoting competition in the economy, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Washington.

IRS assistance events

The IRS has been hosting sign-up events in major cities where data shows there are large pockets of children in households that don’t normally file a tax return.

The agency on Monday announced a new Spanish language version of its online tool to determine eligibility, though the sign-up portal for nonfilers is still only in English.

“We've made very significant progress through getting the first-ever nonfiler portal sign up for the child tax credit, setting up childtaxcredit.gov and engaging in ongoing outreach and organization ” Sperling said. “But we also would like to see the portal be in Spanish, and more technologically accessible, and to work with community groups across the country to have more trusted messengers reaching people and being there to help them sign up.”

Marr, of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said the federal government needs to engage state agencies. Through food stamp and Medicaid programs, states are in contact with many of households that don’t regularly file tax returns, he said.

“I think they’re making good effort,” Marr said of the federal government, “but more could be done.”

`Large pot of money'

On the health insurance subsidies, the biggest barrier to expanding the take-up rate is making people aware of the assistance, said Cox of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The second challenge is providing in-person assistance to navigate the process.

While the Biden administration has significantly ramped up TV ads and other marketing, increasing community engagement takes time, Cox said, because the administration has to hold a competitive grant process to fund outreach coordinators.

“That process is starting to happen now,” she said.

The administration has at its disposal more than $1 billion in user fee revenue accumulated during the Trump administration, which cut back dramatically on outreach for the Affordable Care Act.

“So there's a large pot of money that the Biden administration could tap into to do some really significant marketing efforts, if that's what they wanted to do,” Cox said, “potentially an order of magnitude beyond what they're doing.”

The Department of Health and Human Services announced in April it will spend $80 million hiring navigators to help people sign up for 2022 insurance, the largest the agency has ever allocated and eight times the funding amount from the last year of the Trump administration.

A spokesperson said the administration will continue working with trusted community groups and partnering across government to “make people aware of the savings available and connect people to the coverage they need.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Child tax credit: IRS portal might not reach those who need it most