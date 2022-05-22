Advocates don’t know where Haitian refugees who arrive in the U.S. on boats end up

Syra Ortiz-Blanes, Jacqueline Charles
·5 min read

More than 1,400 Haitians have made it into the United States by boat since last October, the majority of them landing in Puerto Rico. But what happens to the migrants after they have been taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection is often a mystery, immigration advocates say.

“We don’t know where they are,” said Randy McGrorty, executive director of Miami-based Catholic Legal Services, which provides free legal services to undocumented Haitians and other recent arrivals. “We can’t know the trends because we don’t know where they are.”

Customs has apprehended 793 Haitian migrants in Puerto Rico and 657 Haitian migrants in Florida since October.

The Keys have been the site of most landings in the state, a sign of new trafficking routes. In Puerto Rico, Haitians are arriving on uninhabited islands and towns on the island’s western coast.

McGrorty said that in the first three weeks of May his lawyers have seen an increase in Haitian migrants at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, but it’s unclear if these are boat arrivals or from the U.S.-Mexico border. Other advocates say they have registered recent Haitian boat arrivals from Puerto Rico in Pennsylvania detention facilities.

“More family members are calling us trying to get help locating where their loved ones are,” said Marleine Bastien, a Miami immigration and Haitian advocate who recently organized a protest in front of a Customs detention facility in Dania Beach after a boat ferrying 356 Haitians ended up in north Key Largo. “We are greatly concerned about this.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a Miami Herald question about whether the recent arrivals were typically detained or released while they await resolution on their immigration cases, and if they were released, under what conditions.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emphasized the point last week as he visited the U.S.-Mexico border. The visit came just days after 11 Haitian migrants died after their boat capsized about 11 miles from Desecheo Island — the second capsizing involving U.S.-bound migrants in four months — and days before the Biden administration planned to end a controversial Trump-era public health law known as Title 42 that has been used to restrict immigration by expediently removing most migrants.

Though it had only been applied at the United States’ land border, Mayorkas conceded that the expected end of Title 42 on Monday could lead to a surge in migration. In his warning to migrants that anyone who doesn’t qualify for asylum in the United States will be removed, he referred to the recent Puerto Rico tragedy. Late Friday, a federal judge in Louisiana issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Biden administration from lifting Title 42.

“As the temperature rises seasonally, we see the tragedy more of individuals placing their lives in the hands of smugglers who only seek to exploit them for profit,” Mayorkas said.

In Puerto Rico, a Roman Catholic priest, Father Olin Pierre-Louis, runs a shelter from the San Mateo de Cangrejos Church. The Haitian migrants who come to his church are given immigration notices to appear, which start removal proceedings. Some who don’t end up at the sanctuary, he said, are sent to Florida and Pennsylvania for processing and detention.

“For those who have been released, we don’t know under what conditions they have been released. Do they have a place to go? Are they given work authorization? And that is all determined by the manner of release,” McGrorty said.

The Iglesias San Mateo de Cangrejos in San Juan, which has a makeshift shelter at the back, is the first stop for many Haitian migrants who arrive at Puerto Rico’s shores. But lately, so many migrants are coming into Puerto Rico that San Mateo has prioritized the most vulnerable: pregnant women, children and the sick. Within the span of a few days this month, Customs and Border Protection intercepted 119 people who came on two boats and disembarked on the island’s western shores.

“Too many people are arriving,” said Pierre-Louis. ”And I don’t have the capacity to take them all in.”

Since last October, the U.S. Coast Guard has interdicted more than 5,000 Haitians at sea. It is the largest exodus in almost two decades, the agency said, exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July, a major earthquake five weeks later in the country’s southern region and a surge in gang violence and kidnappings.

Bridget Cambria, executive director of Aldea, a Pennsylvania-based immigration legal services group, said that the state’s federal detention centers have been receiving Haitian migrants who came to Puerto Rico by boat since February, something which she had never seen before.

Her group has been in contact with about 50 Haitian women in the women-only Berks County Facility. The organization also received a call this month from several Haitian men passing around the phone at the Moshannon Valley Correctional Facility in western Pennsylvania, where they also have clients at a lesser volume.

“Why would they bring them all the way here?” she said. “It is really strange.”

Her organization says Haitians there are being interviewed by immigration officers about their requests for asylum, which she described as difficult for Haitians because of language barriers, a lack of access to attorneys and because they just came off traumatic journeys.

“As a practitioner, I’ve done thousands of interviews. I’ve never seen cases where people express issues of clear persecution and clear harm and fail those interviews ... but that’s what I’m seeing with the Haitian asylum seekers that have ended up here,” Cambria said.

She said that for a group of Haitian women held in Berks who had come to Puerto Rico by boat, an immigration judge found they had credible fear claims after asylum officers had said they did not.

“There are a lot of people slipping through the cracks because they don’t have counsel or understand the proceedings they are in,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Federal judge extends the blocking of Biden administration's plans to lift Title 42

    A federal judge extends his temporary block of the Biden administration's plan to lift pandemic-related border restrictions known as Title 42.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • FIFA and EA Sports are breaking up after 30 years

    EA will stop making its hugely successful FIFA video game. What’s FIFA going to release now?

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ is coming to Nintendo Switch

    Remedy Entertainment is bringing a lot of updates for their popular game ‘Alan Wake Remastered’. What are they?

  • Brady Tkachuk becomes latest beer-guzzling NHLer to sign with Budweiser

    Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk earned himself a delicious endorsement after his performance during Game 1 rivaled his brother's big night.

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s 42-year wait for a European trophy is over. The German club ended its title drought with a penalty shootout win over Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp came up with a big save at the end of extra time and another in the shootout to help give Frankfurt the 5-4 win on penalties. The game ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time. Colombia striker Rafael Borré, who scored a second-half equalizer for Frankfurt, converte

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Mayors of Calgary, Edmonton make bet on Oilers-Flames playoff series

    The mayors of Calgary and Edmonton are getting in on the fun ahead of the Battle of Alberta.