Advocates, critics take aim at transparency, efficacy of latest round of TTC service cuts

Advocates are criticizing the latest round of cuts the TTC has made that go in effect Sunday. (Graeme Roy/Canadian Press - image credit)

Transit advocates and critics are taking aim at the latest round of Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) service adjustments, calling for more transparency and a stop to service cuts.

On Sunday, a slew of cuts across the system totalling to some 1,200 less hours of service are set to take effect. Commuters on the Line 1 Yonge-University line will be waiting longer for trains, dozens of bus routes are being modified to "align with ridership demand" and some streetcar routes are being replaced by busses as the city contends with various construction projects.

The move build on previous adjustments made in March that saw about 20 per cent of its routes adjusted across the board.

While the latest round of service changes didn't come as a surprise for transit critic and advocate Steve Munro, he says it may come as shock for Torontonians who rely on the system.

"They just say, 'Oh, well we're adjusting service to match demand.' Well, that's nice. But what that actually means is the buses will come less often than they used to," Munro said.

Munro says public information on what changes were being made don't break down exactly how routes will be affected and may be confusing to commuters.

He also says the communication around latest service changes differ from how the TTC approached its changes in March, where it detailed the planned adjustments about a month before they were expected to go into force through a report to its board.

This time around, Munro says that information was only obtained by members of the public after advocacy group TTCriders made a freedom of information request, and was not broken down in the same way once it was publicly listed on their website.

"It's really a question of transparency," said TTCriders spokesperson Shelagh Pizey-Allen.

"Why does the transit advocacy group needs to do a freedom of information request to understand where are the reductions happening?"

In response to the criticism, Green says the adjustments in March were "exceptional" and that communication protocol this time around is in line with its 6-week schedule posting policy.

"What we've done this month is no different than we've done every other month of TTC history, which is posting schedules in advance and, you know, letting people know when they can expect their vehicles to arrive," Green said.

Pizey-Allen says while this may be the last of the scheduled cuts the board is actively preparing for, the group is worried there will be more to come with a shortfall of $336 million that has yet to be sorted

"The TTC is really the lifeblood of Toronto." said Pizey-Allen. "We need to stop these cuts and stop the downward spiral."

While some routes are scheduled to receive less service, such as those that deliver students to student campuses throughout the school year, other routes like overnight service on Jane and Finch streets along with Wilson Avenue is set to increase in line with demand, Green says.

He adds some routes may also see more service than its guaranteed minimum levels since the commission keeps a reserve of vehicles to use in case-by-case situations.

"We put the most service where it's needed the most, based on the time of day," said Green.