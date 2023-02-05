Advocates come together to help sailors stuck for months on tugboats in Quebec port

·4 min read

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. — Groups that advocate for seafarers are expressing concern for 11 sailors who are spending a harsh Quebec winter aboard three tugboats that have been detained for months in the port of Trois-Rivières.

Paul Racette, who operates the Foyer des Marins seafarers' club in the port, said the workers, who hail from Mexico, Cuba and Guyana, aren't used to winter.

"For them, 17 degrees is cold, so imagine them having to work outdoors at the temperatures we're having now," he said in an interview.

Furthermore, they're weathering the winter on the moored tugboats, which he says aren't designed for long-term living.

"It's very small, it's narrow, there are no conveniences inside, so it's problematic," he said.

The boats, which are in the 30 to 40 metre range, were sold last year to a company that wants to bring them to the South American nation of Guyana. But they've been detained in the port, halfway between Quebec City and Montreal, since October due to what Transport Canada describes as "non-compliance with various international maritime conventions," including labour regulations that ensure the crew's well-being.

"Before lifting the detention and authorizing the vessels to depart, Transport Canada will verify that the outstanding items have been rectified," wrote spokeswoman Sau Sau Liu.

Racette said that while there were about 25 crew members originally, their numbers have dwindled to 11 as some have left and fewer have come to replace them.

On a recent visit, two of the three tugboats could be seen moored along the river's edge, dwarfed in size by the much larger ship behind them. Canadian and Guyanese flags whipped in the wind as heavy snow fell.

None of the sailors stepped out when a reporter stopped by, and Racette said none of the current crew wanted to speak with media out of concern they could face reprisals.

The vice president for the St. Lawrence and East Coast for the Seafarers International Union of Canada, who has been working with the crew, said he's concerned about the sailors' working and living conditions.

Vince Giannopoulos said some of these are matters of “base level legality,” including contracts. He said some of the seafarers were sent to the ships with only verbal agreements regarding pay, only to find upon arrival that the compensation in the written contract was far less than promised.

His visits to the ship, the most recent of which was in December, revealed “all sorts of problems,” ranging from a lack of safety and cold-weather equipment to inadequate food, he said.

“During a couple of my visits the crew was having Mr. Noodles three times a day,” he said. “That was their breakfast, lunch and supper.

“It's hard to even find out where to begin with this story because there are just so many issues.”

Mark Wong, a seafarer from Guyana, spent six months aboard the vessels working as an engineer before flying home in late December.

While he found the living conditions aboard the tugboats to be generally good, the 59-year-old said it's the first time he's been stuck on a detained vessel for so long.

He said the situation began to drag on as crew members had to be switched out and inspections kept revealing more issues to be fixed.

He said the arrival of winter was "terrible," and his strongest memory is the ice on the deck.

"I'm not accustomed to it," he said.

Wong said he was one of those who arrived without a contract, and, while he's received his wages, he says the company still owes him leave pay. Despite the issues, he said he would be willing to go back.

"Not in the winter though," he added.

Racette said the seafarer's club, which has a small budget and is mostly volunteer-run, has been doing what it can to support the crew. Members visit the vessels to bring treats, chat, and encourage the seafarers to visit their clubhouse, which has a pool table, snacks, comfortable chairs and Internet access.

Volunteers have come forward to help drive some of the crew to shopping centres or to attend a Spanish-language religious service, while community members have donated warm clothing, he said.

More recently, he's been making an appeal for donations to take the crew on outings such as restaurant visits or bowling trips.

While it's not clear how long it will take for the tugboats to get authorization to leave, Racette's opinion is that they'll remain in the port until at least April when the ice clears.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Former Brampton fire captain charged in death of wife in Blue Mountains

    A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in the Blue Mountains. James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The body of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, 40, also of Collingwood, was found inside an SUV after the vehicle crashed on Jan. 26. Bill Dickson, manager of media relations for the OPP, confirmed on Friday that the two were married. The OPP said in a news release

  • Video shows moment US shot down suspected Chinese spy balloon after Americans reported sightings Saturday

    TV footage shows the suspected surveillance balloon as it appeared to be hit. Earlier on Saturday, Americans had reported sightings.

  • DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting ‘sexually explicit’ drag event

    The Republican governor announced last month that the department was investigating the event

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • Andrew Tate: Inside the Romanian town where brothers' empire began

    "Arrogant", "discreet" - Lucy Williamson visits the apartment block where the brothers first settled.

  • Kaylea Titford: 'Revolting' pictures reveal how obese girl, 16, died in 'squalor and degradation'

    Jurors have been shown pictures of the "revolting" bedroom where an obese teenager was found dead. Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22st and 13Ibs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Powys, Wales, where she was found lying in soiled clothing and bed linen. On Friday, the jury was shown photographs and body-worn footage of Kaylea's living conditions, with the prosecution describing them as "squalor and degradation".

  • Durham's deputy chief charged with deceit under Police Service Act

    Durham Region's deputy police chief has been charged with deceit under the Police Services Act as part of an investigation by Ontario's civilian police watchdog that began in 2019. The charge against Dean Bertrim is a violation of the police code of conduct and not a criminal one.. The Durham Regional Police Services Board announced the charge in a news release Friday afternoon but did not elaborate on the nature of the offence. The board says Bertrim has been given a notice of hearing in connec

  • Protests in Iraq after YouTube star Tiba Ali allegedly strangled by her father in 'honour killing'

    Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered on Sunday to stand against the "honour killing" of a 22-year-old YouTube star - who was allegedly strangled by her father. Tiba Ali was killed on 31 January in the central city of Diwaniyah. It has been alleged that her father strangled Ms Ali at night while she was asleep.

  • Downtown Belleville protester injured after truck tries to drive through march

    About 30 people were in downtown Belleville Saturday to protest in wake of the Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis.

  • 'I escaped abusive jungle cult - then rescued my son'

    When Yisrael Amir fled the isolated sect, he brought with him tales of control, abuse and rape.

  • One man dead, two suspects in custody after shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., home

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a shooting at a home in Abbotsford, B.C., has left one person dead. IHIT says officers from the Abbotsford Police Department were called to a home after a report of a shooting and found one man dead. It says two suspects were also arrested at the scene. Police say officers have found evidence suggesting the house was being used as a drug lab. IHIT says it was deployed and is working to identify the victim, who is not believed to

  • Indian police nab over 2,000 men for illegal child marriages

    Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18 in a northeastern state, officials said Saturday. Many cases of child marriage in Assam, a state of 35 million people, go unreported. Only 155 cases of child marriages in the state were registered in 2021, and 138 in 2020, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

  • Hundreds join rally against gender recognition reforms

    But a counter-protest in Glasgow’s George Square also attracted a large crowd of supporters.

  • Canada deploys military aircraft over Haiti to disrupt gangs

    The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft in response to Haiti's request for support as violence continues to escalate in the country.

  • White officer involved in Tyre Nichols arrest fired

    Preston Hemphill, the white Memphis Police officer who was one of the first cops to confront Tyre Nichols, was fired from the force, the Memphis Police Department announced Friday evening. Hemphill encountered the 29-year-old during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and allegedly deployed his Taser during the confrontation. In his own body camera video, Hemphill is seen chasing Nichols down the road, but then turns back to the scene of the initial traffic stop.

  • A dog was abandoned on a cold night. This New York community rallied to find her.

    A dog was abandoned in the Herkimer Humane Society parking lot on a cold night. A Facebook post inspired the community to help find her.

  • Police find 2.2lbs of crystal meth in back seat of car during traffic stop

    Police find 2.2lbs of crystal meth stashed in back seat of car during traffic stopOhio State Highway Patrol

  • Healing lodges, designed for Indigenous inmates, are failing the people they’re meant to rehabilitate, say prison reform advocates

    Warning: This story contains distressing details. Have healing lodges lost their way as a medicine to Indigenous over-incarceration? It’s a question the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP), which represents urban and non-status Indigenous Peoples, is asking after the tragic death of Cassandra Fox, a 27-year-old inmate who died by suicide last Wednesday at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge in Saskatchewan. “The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples calls on CSC (Correctional Service Canada) to ensure the i

  • Pope accuses critics of exploiting Pope Benedict XVI's death

    Pope Francis accused some of his critics Sunday of taking advantage of retired Pope Benedict XVI’s death to score ideological points in the latest salvo in the partisan divide of the Catholic Church. During an airborne news conference returning from South Sudan, Francis was asked about the criticism that accelerated after the Dec. 31 death of Benedict, who lived in the Vatican as an emeritus pope alongside Francis for the first 10 years of his pontificate. In the days and weeks after his death, Benedict’s longtime secretary and some conservative cardinals came out with books, interviews and memos criticizing Francis’ papacy.

  • Victim of Met Police sex predator says she wants him to spend 40 years in jail

    Darciane Nunes Da Silva, 43, has waived her anonymity as she believes that there are more victims of David Carrick who have yet to come forward.