Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys in Scarborough, ON, may pose serious health risks
OTTAWA, July 06, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized health products
Product &
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
7K
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbe
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
Seized from the retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
Seized from the retail location
Spanish Fly 20,000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
Seized from the retail location
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
Seized from the retail location
Triple Green
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbe
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
Seized from the retail location
White Panther
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbe
Eden Wholesale and Retail Adult Toys
1843 Lawrence Ave E., Scarborough, ON
Seized from the retail location
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
