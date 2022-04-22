Advisory - Unauthorized health products seized from three herbal medicine stores in Calgary, Alberta

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -

Summary

Product: Unauthorized skin cream, eye ointment and sexual enhancement tablets seized from three herbal medicine stores in Calgary, Alberta.

Issue: Unauthorized products may pose serious health risks.

What to do: Do not use these products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Issue

Health Canada is warning consumers not to use unauthorized health products seized from three herbal medicine stores in Calgary, Alberta, because they are labelled to contain prescription drugs and may pose serious health risks. The products include skin cream, eye ointment and sexual enhancement tablets.

Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means that they have not been assessed for safety, efficacy and quality and may pose a range of serious health risks. For example, they could contain high-risk ingredients, such as prescription drugs, or additives or contaminants that may or may not be listed on the label. These ingredients could interact with other medications and foods. In addition, the product may lack the active ingredients Canadians would expect them to contain to help maintain and improve their health.

Prescription drugs should only be used under the advice and supervision of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects. Prescription drugs can only be legally sold with a prescription.

If any new health risks are identified, Health Canada will take action and inform Canadians as needed. Health Canada maintains a list of certain unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Affected products

Product Risk Retail location Dexamethasone Acetate Cream Labelled to contain

dexamethasone

acetate Wah Loong Chinese Herbs Ltd. 9650 Harvest Hills Blvd. N #1003 Calgary, AB Wah Shun Chinese Herbs & Ginseng 25 Heritage Meadows Way SE Calgary, AB Erythromycin Eye Ointment Labelled to contain

erythromycin Wah Loong Chinese Herbs Ltd. 9650 Harvest Hills Blvd. N #1003 Calgary, AB Tadalafil Tablets Labelled to contain

tadalafil Wah Hing Chinese Ginseng Center 999 36 Street NE #800G Calgary, AB

What you should do

Do not use these products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Background

Dexamethasone is a prescription corticosteroid drug used to treat various inflammatory conditions. It has not been approved for use in creams in Canada. Common side effects for topical corticosteroids include skin redness, burning sensation, change in skin pigmentation, thinning of the skin, inflammation of hair follicles, stretch marks, skin blood vessel changes (e.g., spider veins) and skin atrophy (e.g., fragile skin, with reduced elasticity). Dexamethasone, when absorbed through the skin, may cause side effects throughout the body, especially when used over a large surface area and for a long time. This risk is greater in children, who may absorb proportionally larger amounts and be more susceptible to side effects. Systemic side effects could include high blood pressure, high blood sugar, blurred vision, uneven heartbeats, weakness, and swelling. Dexamethasone is generally not recommended for use during pregnancy.

Erythromycin eye ointment is an antibacterial prescription drug used to treat bacterial eye infections. Side effects include hives and skin rashes. Rare but serious side effects include severe allergic reaction, with symptoms such as swelling of the face, mouth, throat, lips, eyes, difficulty breathing, burning and/or painful red eyes, eye tearing, and skin reactions (rash, blisters and hives). It is important to use this ointment exactly as directed. Misuse or overuse could lead to bacteria growth that will not be killed by the erythromycin, which means that it may not work in the future (resistance).

Tadalafil is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. It should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerine) since it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.

