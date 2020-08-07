Advisory - OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2020 second quarter financial results August 14, 2020. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.
|
When:
|
Friday, August 14, 2020
|
Time:
|
11:00 a.m.
|
Where:
|
Web Teleconference
|
Web Conference Information
|
Click here to access the meeting:
|
Event Number:
|
129 408 0553
|
Event Password:
|
Investor1
|
Dial-in Information
|
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
|
1-800-806-5484
|
Local dial-in number:
|
416-340-2217
|
Passcode:
|
2268228#
Other interested parties and media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.
SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2020/07/c0761.html