Advisory - OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2020 second quarter financial results August 14, 2020. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results. 

OPG Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

When:

Friday, August 14, 2020



Time:

11:00 a.m.



Where:

Web Teleconference





 Web Conference Information 



 Click here to access the meeting:

OPG Investor Conference

 Event Number:

129 408 0553

 Event Password:

Investor1



Dial-in Information



 Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):

1-800-806-5484

 Local dial-in number:

416-340-2217

 Passcode:

2268228#

Other interested parties and media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.        

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.


View photos
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2020/07/c0761.html