Advisory - OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2020 second quarter financial results August 14, 2020. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

OPG Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.) More

When: Friday, August 14, 2020







Time: 11:00 a.m.







Where: Web Teleconference







Web Conference Information







Click here to access the meeting: OPG Investor Conference Event Number: 129 408 0553 Event Password: Investor1





Dial-in Information





Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-800-806-5484 Local dial-in number: 416-340-2217 Passcode: 2268228#

Other interested parties and media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.





View photos

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2020/07/c0761.html