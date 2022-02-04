LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2022 / LATOKEN, the leading global exchange for startup tokens (CCC: LATOKEN-USD), is proud to welcome Anoop Mohan to its Advisory Board. Anoop's insight and expertise will be invaluable as LATOKEN strives to bring financial freedom to people's fingertips.

Anoop Mohan is the founder and CEO of FREESPIRIT Ventures, a London-based venture capital and advisory company. As an entrepreneur, he has successfully exited three ventures and has taken an interest in early-stage FinTech, media, gaming, and crypto-based ventures. He has been with Barclays for 14 years, transforming it to reduce the cost base by £1.3B. Before that, he worked with KPMG in M&A.

Anoop's input will solidify LATOKEN's position as the top player in Initial Exchange Offerings, as well as help form partnerships with Venture Capital funds and create an ecosystem around VC-backed tokens. Additionally, LATOKEN will enter the US market to raise the capital it needs for expansion.

LATOKEN is a global leader in VC-backed tokens segment, #2 all-time IEO crypto exchange, and is in the TOP 10 of CoinGecko rank by amount of token pairs and coins listed. It's also the category leader in global primary token launches, with a 15% market share. As analytical reviews show, LATOKEN's organic user growth is 10x year-on-year, with over 1mln Android users in what could be a billion-user market. LATOKENranking is also supported by Forbes US , naming the company Top-30 Remote Employer for 2022, and the Advisory Board includes former CFOs from JP Morgan and Paypal.

For inquiries contact:

Viktor Kurylo, PR Director

E-mail: ir@latoken.com

SOURCE: LATOKEN





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/687276/Advisory-Board-of-LATOKEN-Welcomes-Venture-Capitalist-Anoop-Mohan



