Advertising Agencies Play a Major Role in Advertising Management, Says Meraj Imtiyaz Alam

Advertising agencies have a special importance in construction. Ad makers depend on the advertising agencies considering their efficiency for the advertising management work. The main goal of any advertiser is to make their business plans reach the top. Advertisers work with advertising agencies to implement their business plans. The main function of agencies for advertising management is to fix the goals of advertising and keeping those goals in the center, try to bring changes in the present situation of the companies by broadcasting advertisements.

Meraj says, “Changing the financial condition of the companies is a difficult task, but the advertising agencies change the position of the companies through their plans. Advertising agencies charge a specified fee from the advertiser(s) for all these collaborations and assistance. Free market system, high technology, globalization of industries, conscious consumer and wide reach of mass media have given the advertising industry a lot of opportunities to flourish today. In this era of economic liberalization, the advertising industry has established its network in a new form, leaving the traditional methods. In such a situation, there is a wide expansion of advertising agencies.”

Advertising business stands on three bases - advertisers, mass media and advertising agencies Advertising agencies have systematically organized the advertising business. Meraj quotes with the statement of Willam J. Staten, “An advertising agency is an independent company established to provide specialized services to advertising in general and advertising in particular.” He further added, “The advertising organizations get the creative talent and other services of these agencies and these agencies prepare and make available advertisements according to the need of the media like newspapers, magazines, television, radio etc. A successful advertising agency can be considered one which not only has the creative talent to create attractive advertisements but also has the ability to sell advertisements to its clients.”

Advertising agencies in India started in the 20th century, but according to the available information related to the history of advertising, Valney Palmer of America opened his branch as an advertising agent in Boston in 1845 AD. After this George P. Rowell carried forward the Palmer tradition. In the second half of the 19th century, two companies, the James Walter, the Thomson Company and the N. Beland Ayer Spared Sons was in existence, which played an important role in the development and influence of the advertising world. In the 20th century, 'Lord and Thomas' company is considered to be the world's most popular advertising agency. This was followed by a flood of advertising agencies globally.

It can be well explained by the scenario. The first advertising agency in India was opened in the year 1905 in Mumbai in the name of Dattaram and Company. After some time J. Thomson (present Hindustan Thomson) also debuted. Today there are around 1000 agencies working in India. The Advertising Agencies Association of India has 116 members, who do 80% of the total advertising business.

In a talk with Meraj alam , he shared his vision of opening a Advertising business. The reason behind this is he can spread awareness and share a proper knowledge in proper way.