ADVENTUS MINING NAMED AGAIN TO 2022 OTCQX BEST 50 AND TO PRESENT AT TD SECURITIES GLOBAL MINING CONFERENCE ON JANUARY 28, 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus Mining" or the "Company) (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year. This is the second straight year Adventus Mining has been named to the OTCQX® Best 50.

Adventus Mining Corporation : ADZN-tsxv : ADVZF-otcqx https://adventusmining.com/ (CNW Group/Adventus Mining Corporation)

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

TD Securities Global Mining Conference – Friday, January 28, 2022

Adventus Mining is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at this year's TD Securities Global Mining Conference ("TD Conference") on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11:30 am Eastern Time.

Interested investors can register to attend Adventus Mining's live webcast via the TD Conference registration link at: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/mining2022/1Pl8CC.cfm

Christian Kargl-Simard, President and CEO of Adventus Mining, will provide an update on the Company's activities and answer questions from the moderator and attendees. The presentation recording will also be made accessible through the Company's website for 90 days following the conference.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is 75%-owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partner in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as funding partner. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward -looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events, or developments that Adventus Mining expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Although Adventus Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Adventus Mining undertakes to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

2022 OTCQX® Best 50 Companies include:

