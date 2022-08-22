What is Adventures with Purpose? Behind the dive team who found Kiely Rodni in California

Vivienne Aguilar
·4 min read
Facebook

Adventures with Purpose announced Sunday that its group of search-and-rescue divers had located the body of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old who was missing from the Truckee, California, area for two weeks.

The group is an “underwater sonar search and recovery dive team helping families locate missing loved ones underwater.” The group said Kiely’s car was found “upside down in only 14 (feet) of water” at Prosser Creek Reservoir in a Facebook post just after 2:30 p.m. “We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside.”

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office in a social media post shortly after 3:30 p.m. said it was “aware of this information” and that deputies were “en route to meet with Adventures With Purpose.”

Who is Adventures with Purpose?

The group began making videos for YouTube in 2018, the page has 2.42 million subscribers. Adventures with Purpose has 1.4 million followers of their Facebook page, 126,000 followers on Instagram.

The group’s Youtube playlists shows a variety of videos on missing persons and solved cases, underwater treasure hunting, finding missing boats, stolen cars and firearms.

The videos can range anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour.


Missing persons cases among their most popular videos

A typical video shows a team of divers explaining the case, photos of the missing person and news clips are edited in for context. The divers will narrate the research they’ve completed before heading to the site they want to search.

Videos include interviews with law enforcement to ensure the group has accurate information. Sometimes, the police agencies are presented with new information that AWP divers have found during their search.

How long have they been searching for Kiely?

On Aug. 16, host Doug Bishop said in a video that they would leave for California from their home base in Oregon to join the search. It came the same day law enforcement officials indicated they would be scaling back search resources.

In an Instagram post on the 19th, it was announced that they were in Truckee and would start looking for Rodni. The volunteer divers and their specialized equipment arrived and began searching the waters at Prosser Creek Reservoir on Saturday, Fox 40 reported.

The group had been searching for about two days in the area around the Prosser Family Campground, located within Tahoe National Forest. Kiely disappeared in the campground around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 after attending a party of between 200 and 300 teens and young adults.

The campground sits a few hundred feet south of Prosser Reservoir, which is where the AWP divers had been searching, according to social media posts.

Is the find confirmed by law enforcement?

No. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office in a social media post shortly, about an hour after AWP’s post, said it was “aware of this information” and that deputies were “en route to meet with Adventures With Purpose.”

AWP said the family had been notified and that “Law Enforcement on their way.”

“We will provide additional information when it becomes available,” sheriff’s officials said.

What is AWP known for?

The group’s most-watched video chronicled their discovery of Ethan Kazmerzak, a 22-year-old who had been missing for seven years in Hampton, Iowa. It was considered AWP’s first high-profile find.

A month after the discovery, the dive team said it was owed the $100,000 reward in connection with the case and had threatened to sue, according to the Des Moines Register. It’s not known if a lawsuit was filed in the matter.

Who else has been looking for Kiely?

Placer sheriff’s officials on Aug. 7, the day after her disappearance, posted a video showing Kiely’s mother tearfully pleading for the community’s help, and for her daughter to come home.

Detectives investigated the possibility Kiely had been abducted. Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Angela Musallam said this was part of the agency’s protocol because her vehicle was also missing,

From local sheriff’s offices to the FBI, authorities received more than 1,800 citizen tips regarding Kiely’s disappearance, according to a Sunday morning update from Placer authorities.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dive Group Says It Found Body of Teen Who Vanished From Tahoe Party

    Placer County Sheriff’s OfficeJust over two weeks after Kiely Rodni mysteriously disappeared from a high school graduation party at a northern California campground, a dive team said Sunday that it found the 16-year-old dead in her overturned SUV.Adventures With Purpose, a search-and-recovery group known for solving roughly two dozen cold cases, said a six-man dive team affiliated with the group had located the car in a reservoir. The Oregon investigators reported the discovery in a Sunday after

  • Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say

    Breaking news: A dive team says it has found Kiely Rodni’s body and car.

  • In Praise of Oasis’ ‘Be Here Now,’ A Flop To Remember

    The Gallagher brothers' disastrously over-the-top 1997 album is a monument to a kind of late-20th century excess we will never see the likes of again. It's badness remains legendary

  • 'We All Need a Hug': Fur Seal Pup Separated From Mother Cuddles Biologist

    An adorable fur seal pup that was prematurely separated from its mother clung to a biologist for a cuddle, footage shared on August 8 shows.Biologist Natalia Cara de Medeiros wrote on YouTube that the South American pup had been “separated from his mother at a younger age than he was supposed to,” and was taken to a marine rescue centre after it was found struggling at the beach.In the heart-melting footage, recorded in September 2019 during a trip to Uruguay, the young seal can be seen nesting in de Medeiros’ arms. De Medeiros told Storyful that she visited the country as a volunteer for a month to help rescue, rehabilitate and release animals back into the ocean.“Although marine animals don’t usually like human contact,” she explained. “He was feeling a bit needy on this particular day and decided to climb [into] my arms for a cuddle.”“I guess we all need a hug, every once in a while…” she added. Credit: Naty’s Adventures via Storyful

  • Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams in California vineyard ceremony flanked by Modern Family co-stars

    Stars of the hit US comedy that attended the wedding included Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Nolan Gould

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace