‘Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake’ Gets Series Order At HBO Max

HBO Max has given a series order to Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake (w/t), further expanding the world of the popular Cartoon Network franchise. The series is produced by Cartoon Network Studios. Adam Muto returns to serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake is a half-hour young adult animated series that centers on the fearless sword-wielding adventurer Fionna and her magical best friend and talking cat, Cake. In the the ten-episode series, the duo explore their relationship and the mysterious land of Ooo. Fionna and Cake – with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov – embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence, lurks in the shadows.

The series’ titular characters first appeared in the season three episode of Adventure Time aptly titled “Fionna & Cake.” The 2011 episode introduced the gender-swapped versions of the show’s original characters, Finn the Human and Jake the Dog.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake adds to HBO Max’s roster of Adventure Time projects including four one-hour specials such as Adventure Time: Distant Lands, which launched in 2020. The fourth and final special, called Wizard City, will be coming this Fall.

The original Adventure Time series ran on Cartoon Network from 2010 to 2018 and followed the adventures of Finn the Human, Jake the Dog and their friends in the magical land of Ooo. During its tenure Adventure Time scored a total of eight Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program in 2015. The flagship series also took home BAFTA honors, Annie Awards and more.

“Adventure Time truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process,” said Billy Wee, SVP, Comedy and Original Animation, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the Adventure Time universe with this world class team.”

