Adventure Calls and 2022 Honda Passport Answers, with Rugged Redesign and All-New TrailSport

Passport's new rugged exterior design better reflects true off-road capabilities

More aggressive exterior design from the A-pillars forward and a new rear bumper with larger dual exhaust outlets give Passport a tough new look

First-ever Passport TrailSport is even more emotional and adventurous, further advancing Honda's new rugged design direction for light truck lineup

As new halo for Honda light trucks, TrailSport further highlights the off-road capability, versatility and durability long engineered into Honda light trucks

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Honda has introduced the refreshed 2022 Honda Passport with a new, more rugged exterior design that better matches its true off-road capability.

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

Equally at home on dirt and mud-strewn trails as it is on the highway or twisting mountain roads, the adventure-ready Passport features a new, more aggressive front end and a new rear bumper with larger exhaust outlets.

Taking Passport's new rugged styling even further is the first-ever Passport TrailSport. A new halo for Honda light trucks, TrailSport further highlights the off-road capability, versatility and durability that has been engineered into the brand's light trucks for more than two decades.

Created for active buyers who thrive on adventure, the new Passport TrailSport combines Passport's strong unibody construction, independent front and rear suspension, and class-leading torque-vectoring AWD system with TrailSport exclusive exterior and interior styling. It builds upon a more than 50-year legacy of off-road engineering and performance that includes Honda motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides and light trucks.

"Honda's light trucks are truly rugged although some aren't familiar with their excellent off-road capabilities," says Steve Hui Assistant Vice President Honda Canada. "Passport now gets the tough and rugged looks to match its off-road competence and TrailSport will further enhance the off-road capabilities of our vehicles."

Story continues

Passport's cabin has also been refreshed for a sportier, adventurous character, and the entire Passport lineup has been enhanced with new Rear Seat Reminder and rear seatbelt reminder technology for additional peace of mind.

The 2022 Honda Passport is expected to begin arriving in dealers this winter.

What's New:

More aggressive exterior design from the A-pillars forward

Updated rear styling featuring a new bumper and larger exhaust finishers

TrailSport edition features unique exterior and interior styling and standard intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4®) all-wheel drive system with true torque vectoring

Standard Rear Seat Reminder and rear seatbelt reminder systems on all models

Available HPD Edition for sportier appearance

Key Features

Standard 280-horsepower (SAE net at 6,000 rpm) V6 engine and 9-speed automatic transmission

i-VTM4™ all-wheel drive with true torque vectoring standard on all grades

Ground clearance up to 205mm for tackling rugged terrain

Standard 8-inch Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration

Standard Honda Sensing® system of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies

Standard Smart Entry and Push-button start

Standard LED headlights

Bolder Design Reflects Rugged Capabilities

Passport's new front and rear styling better reflects the rugged capabilities of its strong unibody construction, independent front and rear suspension, standard V6 engine, and class-leading i-VTM4™ torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system. New sheet metal from the A-pillars forward includes a new hood with a pronounced power bulge, a new squared off nose and upright grille design unique to Passport, and new front fenders.

Atop the grille is a crossbar that bisects the headlight lenses, finished in chrome on Sport, and painted gloss black on TrailSport and Touring. It accentuates Passport's width, while a prominent skid garnish design adds to the tougher look of its new front bumper. Broad side vents route air through the bumper and around the front wheels and tires, creating air curtains to improve aerodynamic performance.

A new more aggressive rear bumper features cutouts for larger twin exhaust outlets, plus a tow hitch cover and skid garnish design that matches the more rugged front-end styling. The crossbar under the rear window is matte black on Sport and TrailSport, and gloss black on Touring.

All Passport grades also feature new tougher-looking alloy wheel designs. Sport and TrailSport are equipped with new 18-inch diameter wheels, while Touring receives newly designed 20-inch wheels.

For those looking to take Passport's rugged new styling even further, a new HPD Edition has been created in collaboration with Honda Performance Development (HPD), Honda's U.S.-based racing company. The HPD Edition adds a unique grille treatment, black fender flares, aggressive wheels and special HPD graphics on the rear quarter panel.

One of the most powerful SUVs in its class, every 2022 Passport is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine producing 280 horsepower (SAE net at 6,000 rpm) and is backed by a smooth and responsive 9-speed automatic transmission. Standard on all Passport trims is Honda's i-VTM4™ torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system. In all conditions, the system enhances controllability and traction management by automatically sending up to 70 percent of the engine's 262 lb.-ft. (SAE net @ 4,700 rpm) of torque to the rear wheels, and continuously apportioning 100 percent of that torque between the rear wheels based on driving conditions at each wheel.

The exceptional off-road traction management of the i-VTM4™ system expands Passport's off-road ability well beyond its crossover-based competition. In addition, Passport's four-mode Intelligent Traction Management allows drivers to customize the i-VTM4™system for different terrains, including sand, snow, mud and paved roads. With 205mm of ground clearance, Passport can navigate tough trails and its 2,268 kgs of towing capacity allows it to pull a large camper trailer or off-road toys.

Passport's strong unibody construction and independent front and rear suspension deliver class-leading on-road ride comfort and dynamics, and sharp, precise steering gives Passport a sporty driving character in any situation.

Passport seats five comfortably, and its class-leading 1430 litres of cargo space offers plenty of room for everyone's gear. A power tailgate is standard on all grades, with handsfree access on Touring. The cargo space can be expanded by 71 litres thanks to multiple under-floor storage compartments, perfect for keeping items out of sight, storing wet clothes or muddy hiking boots.

All-New TrailSport

The first in what will be a new series of Honda TrailSport vehicles, the 2022 Passport TrailSport is packed with exclusive styling and unique interior touches. The new Passport TrailSport features a unique grille treatment, and more aggressive front and rear bumpers with skid garnish designs prominently painted silver.

Even the design of the new TrailSport logo, inspired by nature's beauty and the spirit of exploration, expresses the exhilaration of outdoor adventure. Orange TrailSport badges grace grille and tailgate, while the Passport and AWD badges are painted gloss black instead of the chrome used on the rest of the lineup.

New machined 18-inch wheels with Pewter painted highlights are also unique to TrailSport, and its front & rear track widths are increased 10 mm to improve stance and stability. The unique design of its 245/60R18 tires includes sidewall tread for a more rugged look.

As with the rest of the Passport lineup, TrailSport's off-road capability exceeds expectations. Honda's i-VTM4™ torque-vectoring all-wheel drive and Intelligent Traction Management systems are standard. TrailSport also includes a heated windshield wiper parking area to keep them from getting stuck in frigid conditions.

In the cabin, TrailSport stands out with orange contrast stitching on the steering wheel, door panels and seats, with the TrailSport logo embroidered on the front seat head rests and moulded onto the available all-season rubber floor mats. TrailSport's gauge cluster features the same new grey lighting and white needles as the rest of the Passport lineup, but with a grade-specific black chrome gauge surround. At night, the interior features exclusive amber ambient lighting in the footwells, overhead console, door handle pocket, door tray and cupholders.

Over the next few model years the off-road capability of the Passport TrailSport will increase further with future upgrades such as more aggressive tires and off-road tuned suspension.

Extensive Safety and Driver Assistive Technologies

Every 2022 Honda Passport comes standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies. On Passport, Honda Sensing® includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

New for all 2022 Passport grades is a Rear Seat Reminder and rear seatbelt reminder as standard equipment. The Rear Seat Reminder chimes when Passport is turned off, with a notification on the digital meter reminding drivers to check the rear seating area when exiting the car for children, pets, or other precious cargo. The rear seatbelt reminder uses a warning on the digital meter to let drivers know if rear seat passengers have not fastened their seatbelts.

Key Specifications and Features

ENGINEERING Sport TrailSport Touring Engine Type 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC® V6 Displacement 3471cc Horsepower (SAE net)1 280 @ 6000 rpm Torque (SAE net)2 262 @ 4700 rpm Intelligent Traction Management Snow / Sand / Mud / Normal (AWD) 9-Speed Automatic Transmission • Final Drive 4.334 MacPherson Strut Front

Suspension/Multi-Link Rear

Suspension • Wheels 18-in. Pewter Gray 18-in. Machined/ Pewter Gray 20-in. Machined/ Berlina Black Tires (all-season) 245/60R18 245/60R18 265/45R20 EXTERIOR MEASUREMENTS Sport TrailSport Touring Wheelbase 2,817 mm Length 4,838 mm Height 1,834 mm Width 1,996 mm Track (front/rear) 1,697 mm / 1,697 mm Ground Clearance 205 mm Approach/Departure Angles 21.4° / 27.6° Curb Weight 1,912 kg 1,916 kg 1,922 kg Towing Capacity 3,500 Standard (5,000 lbs. available) 1,588 kg Standard (2,268 kg available) INTERIOR MEASUREMENTS Sport TrailSport Touring Headroom (front/rear) 1,003 mm / 1,016 Legroom (front/rear) 1,039 mm / 1,006 mm Shoulder Room (front/rear) 1,575 mm / 1,572 mm Hip Room (front/rear) 1,501 mm / 1,455 mm Cargo Volume (behind 2nd row) 1,167 litre / 1,430 litre Cargo Volume (behind 1st row) 2,200 litre / 2,854 litre 2,195 litre / 2,852 litre Passenger Volume 3,254 litres KEY FEATURES Sport TrailSport Touring Automatic high beams • • • 18-in. alloy wheels with 245/60R18 tires • •

20-in. alloy wheels with 265/45R20 tires



• Smart Entry • • • Push-button start • • • Sunroof • • • Power tailgate w/remote • •

Power tailgate w/remote and handsfree

operation



• Honda Sensing® • • • Rear Seat Reminder • • • Rear seatbelt reminder • • • Blind Spot Information (BSI) • • • Front and rear parking sensors

• • Leather Seating

• • Heated front seats • •

Heated and cooled front seats



• Heated rear seats

• • Heated steering wheel • • • 8-way power driver seat • • • 4-way power front passenger seat

• • 8-in. Display Audio • • • Navigation



• Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™ integration • • • Wireless charging

• • Remote engine start • • • Roof rails • • • Heated wiper park • • •

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

2022 Honda Passport TrailSport (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

Honda Canada Logo (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

Honda TrailSport Logo (CNW Group/Honda Canada Inc.)

SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/22/c5821.html