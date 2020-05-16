AdventHealth helps NASCAR community prepare for return to racing

Yes, #NASCARIsBack — officially Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway for The Real Heroes 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Returning to the track after being sidelined for two months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is no small feat, and it took the work of many to make it a reality, including support from AdventHealth.

“As NASCAR resumes racing, we have the unique opportunity to join a number of other partners in collaborative efforts to help foster a safer return to the track, including advising on healthcare protocols and general best practices,” an AdventHealth statement read. “We hope the collective efforts of all involved contribute to an environment that prioritizes the health and safety of drivers, crew members and others.”

AdventHealth is a national health care system with nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in about a dozen states. The company was a founding partner of Daytona International Speedway in 2014, sporting a 20,000-plus-square-foot injector — or gate entrance — at the Daytona Beach, Florida, track while also providing medical support at the track as needed.

As part of The Real Heroes Project, driver Kurt Busch will honor AdventHealth nurse Amy Marsch during Sunday‘s race. Marsch is the senior nurse manager for the first AdventHealth COVID-19 unit in Orlando, Florida, during the ongoing pandemic. Across the country, AdventHealth has cared for more than 3,500 people diagnosed with COVID-19.