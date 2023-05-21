AdventHealth Championship: from seriously injured in scooter crash to big winner in KC

Wilson Furr had victory in his sights on Sunday at Blue Hills Country Club, host course for the fourth straight year of the Korn Ferry Tour’s AdventHealth Championship.

No doubt eager to claim his first win as a pro after leading this 72-hole tourney pretty much from wire to wire, the Mississippi-born Furr instead saw his lead shrank and then ultimately disappear altogether on the final back nine.

Grayson Murray ultimately overtook Furr with an eagle on the par-5 No. 13 — which Furr actually birdied — and that stroke was enough to shift the balance of power in a four-day event that awarded $180,000 of a $1 million purse to its champion.

And for 2023, that champion is Murray. The 29-year-old went on to birdie the par-4 No. 16 and complete a 4-under final round, ending the tournament at 19-under overall.

Back in the winner's circle



Grayson Murray brings home his first #KornFerryTour title since 2016 at @AHChampGolf1. pic.twitter.com/gIMtwRsUVy — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 21, 2023

Furr bogeyed the par-4 No. 17 hole and finished at 1-under 71 for the day, 18-under overall. That tied him for second place with former USC Trojan Rico Hoey, a pro since 2017 who made up some ground Sunday and finished with a 4-under 68. Hoey carded five birdies and a single bogey during his final round.

The 29-year-old Murray turned pro in 2015 and eventually made it to the PGA Tour, winning the Barbasol Championship in 2017.

Last year, he and his caddy, Douglas Schwimer, were injured in a collision with an oncoming car while both were riding rental scooters on a winding road in Bermuda. Murray was to play in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship there later that week.

Golfweek reported last fall that Murray’s injuries required 50 stitches — “25 stitches on his face, 10 on his leg and others on various parts of his body.” He had to withdraw from the event and spend time recovering.

“Honestly, I’m pretty fortunate because the helmet saved me,” Murray told Golfweek.

And now he’s a winner in a professional golf event once again. This is actually Murray’s second Korn Ferry Tour victory — the first was in 2016.

This story will be updated.