The AdventHealth Championship golf tourney is underway at Blue Hills: Round 1 scores
The AdventHealth Championship got off to a sunny start Thursday morning at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City.
Through the first day, Wilson Furr (-9) holds a one-stroke lead over John Augenstein (-8), followed by Brad Hopfinger (-7) in third and a seven-way tie for fourth at six-under. Furr posted five birdies on the back-nine, including four on the final five holes, to finish atop the Day 1 leaderboard.
Among the group tied for fourth, David Skinns began his day with an eagle on the first hole, but two bogeys in the round marked the difference between finishing in fourth and second. In that same group, Brian Campbell shot a hole in one on the par-three 12th. He guessed it had been around eight years since his last one.
“A complete surprise,” Campbell said in a video shared by the tour on Twitter. “It’s been a long time since I’ve had a hole-in-one. ... I was honestly just in shock.”
Not a bad day to be @4Brian_Cam. pic.twitter.com/73dOCxatOo
— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 18, 2023
This is the fourth straight year that Blue Hills has played host to the annual Korn Ferry Tour event. Entrants are competing for a share of this week’s $1 million total purse, as well as spots on the PGA Tour.
Defending champion Trevor Cone is now playing on the PGA Tour, as is 2021 winner Cameron Young.
The four-day, 72-hole tournament continues through Sunday at Blue Hills C.C.
Single-day tickets to this week’s tournament are $10. Passes granting admission for all four days are $30. Youth (17 and younger), current and former military members and first responders will be admitted free.
Pos.
Player
R1
Score
1
Wilson Furr
63
-9
2
John Augenstein
64
-8
3
Brad Hopfinger
65
-7
T4
Jimmy Stanger
66
-6
T4
Spencer Levin
66
-6
T4
David Skinns
66
-6
T4
Pierceson Coody
66
-6
T4
Jackson Suber
66
-6
T4
Nelson Ledesma
66
-6
T4
Brian Campbell
66
-6
T11
Cole Hammer
67
-5
T11
Joshua Creel
67
-5
T11
Sam Saunders
67
-5
T11
Martin Flores
67
-5
T11
Xinjun Zhang
67
-5
T11
Vince India
67
-5
T11
Jared Wolfe
67
-5
T11
Matt Atkins
67
-5
T19
Ryan McCormick
68
-4
T19
Max Greyserman
68
-4
T19
Jamie Lovemark
68
-4
T19
Joseph Winslow
68
-4
T19
David Kocher
68
-4
T19
Patrick Cover
68
-4
T19
Scott Stevens
68
-4
T19
Trent Phillips
68
-4
T19
Colin Featherstone
68
-4
T19
Grayson Murray
68
-4
T19
Chan Kim
68
-4
T19
Andrew Yun
68
-4
T19
Roberto Díaz
68
-4
T19
Ben Silverman
68
-4
T33
Jack Maguire
69
-3
T33
Paul Barjon
69
-3
T33
Mason Andersen
69
-3
T33
Rico Hoey
69
-3
T33
Camilo Villegas
69
-3
T33
Joel Thelen
69
-3
T33
Kris Ventura
69
-3
T33
Patrick Fishburn
69
-3
T33
Pontus Nyholm
69
-3
T33
Bryson Nimmer
69
-3
T33
Christopher Petefish
69
-3
T33
Shad Tuten
69
-3
T33
Chris Gotterup
69
-3
T33
Parker Coody
69
-3
T33
Bo Hoag
69
-3
T33
Kevin Velo
69
-3
T33
Brendon Jelley
69
-3
T33
Brandon Crick
69
-3
T33
Ben Kohles
69
-3
T33
Paul Peterson
69
-3
T53
Michael Gellerman
70
-2
T53
Augusto Núñez
70
-2
T53
Daniel Summerhays
70
-2
T53
Rhein Gibson
70
-2
T53
Noah Goodwin
70
-2
T53
Grant Hirschman
70
-2
T53
Alejandro Tosti
70
-2
T53
Tim Widing
70
-2
T53
Thomas Walsh
70
-2
T53
Chandler Phillips
70
-2
T53
Taylor Dickson
70
-2
T53
Luke Schniederjans
70
-2
T53
Peter Knade
70
-2
T53
Matt McCarty
70
-2
T53
Ryan Elmore
70
-2
T53
Davis Cooper (a)
70
-2
T53
Michael Johnson
70
-2
T53
Jorge Fernández Valdés
70
-2
T53
Wade Binfield
70
-2
T53
Joey Garber
70
-2
T53
Brandon Hagy
70
-2
T53
Brett Drewitt
70
-2
T53
Andrew Kozan
70
-2
T76
Tom Whitney
71
-1
T76
Dalton Ward
71
-1
T76
Wil Bateman
71
-1
T76
Frankie Capan III
71
-1
T76
Jeremy Gandon
71
-1
T76
Cody Blick
71
-1
T76
Thomas Rosenmueller
71
-1
T76
Frederick Wedel
71
-1
T76
Scott Gutschewski
71
-1