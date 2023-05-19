The AdventHealth Championship golf tourney is underway at Blue Hills: Round 1 scores

The AdventHealth Championship got off to a sunny start Thursday morning at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City.

Through the first day, Wilson Furr (-9) holds a one-stroke lead over John Augenstein (-8), followed by Brad Hopfinger (-7) in third and a seven-way tie for fourth at six-under. Furr posted five birdies on the back-nine, including four on the final five holes, to finish atop the Day 1 leaderboard.

Among the group tied for fourth, David Skinns began his day with an eagle on the first hole, but two bogeys in the round marked the difference between finishing in fourth and second. In that same group, Brian Campbell shot a hole in one on the par-three 12th. He guessed it had been around eight years since his last one.

“A complete surprise,” Campbell said in a video shared by the tour on Twitter. “It’s been a long time since I’ve had a hole-in-one. ... I was honestly just in shock.”

This is the fourth straight year that Blue Hills has played host to the annual Korn Ferry Tour event. Entrants are competing for a share of this week’s $1 million total purse, as well as spots on the PGA Tour.

Defending champion Trevor Cone is now playing on the PGA Tour, as is 2021 winner Cameron Young.

The four-day, 72-hole tournament continues through Sunday at Blue Hills C.C.

Single-day tickets to this week’s tournament are $10. Passes granting admission for all four days are $30. Youth (17 and younger), current and former military members and first responders will be admitted free.

Pos.

Player

R1

Score

1

Wilson Furr

63

-9

2

John Augenstein

64

-8

3

Brad Hopfinger

65

-7

T4

Jimmy Stanger

66

-6

T4

Spencer Levin

66

-6

T4

David Skinns

66

-6

T4

Pierceson Coody

66

-6

T4

Jackson Suber

66

-6

T4

Nelson Ledesma

66

-6

T4

Brian Campbell

66

-6

T11

Cole Hammer

67

-5

T11

Joshua Creel

67

-5

T11

Sam Saunders

67

-5

T11

Martin Flores

67

-5

T11

Xinjun Zhang

67

-5

T11

Vince India

67

-5

T11

Jared Wolfe

67

-5

T11

Matt Atkins

67

-5

T19

Ryan McCormick

68

-4

T19

Max Greyserman

68

-4

T19

Jamie Lovemark

68

-4

T19

Joseph Winslow

68

-4

T19

David Kocher

68

-4

T19

Patrick Cover

68

-4

T19

Scott Stevens

68

-4

T19

Trent Phillips

68

-4

T19

Colin Featherstone

68

-4

T19

Grayson Murray

68

-4

T19

Chan Kim

68

-4

T19

Andrew Yun

68

-4

T19

Roberto Díaz

68

-4

T19

Ben Silverman

68

-4

T33

Jack Maguire

69

-3

T33

Paul Barjon

69

-3

T33

Mason Andersen

69

-3

T33

Rico Hoey

69

-3

T33

Camilo Villegas

69

-3

T33

Joel Thelen

69

-3

T33

Kris Ventura

69

-3

T33

Patrick Fishburn

69

-3

T33

Pontus Nyholm

69

-3

T33

Bryson Nimmer

69

-3

T33

Christopher Petefish

69

-3

T33

Shad Tuten

69

-3

T33

Chris Gotterup

69

-3

T33

Parker Coody

69

-3

T33

Bo Hoag

69

-3

T33

Kevin Velo

69

-3

T33

Brendon Jelley

69

-3

T33

Brandon Crick

69

-3

T33

Ben Kohles

69

-3

T33

Paul Peterson

69

-3

T53

Michael Gellerman

70

-2

T53

Augusto Núñez

70

-2

T53

Daniel Summerhays

70

-2

T53

Rhein Gibson

70

-2

T53

Noah Goodwin

70

-2

T53

Grant Hirschman

70

-2

T53

Alejandro Tosti

70

-2

T53

Tim Widing

70

-2

T53

Thomas Walsh

70

-2

T53

Chandler Phillips

70

-2

T53

Taylor Dickson

70

-2

T53

Luke Schniederjans

70

-2

T53

Peter Knade

70

-2

T53

Matt McCarty

70

-2

T53

Ryan Elmore

70

-2

T53

Davis Cooper (a)

70

-2

T53

Michael Johnson

70

-2

T53

Jorge Fernández Valdés

70

-2

T53

Wade Binfield

70

-2

T53

Joey Garber

70

-2

T53

Brandon Hagy

70

-2

T53

Brett Drewitt

70

-2

T53

Andrew Kozan

70

-2

T76

Tom Whitney

71

-1

T76

Dalton Ward

71

-1

T76

Wil Bateman

71

-1

T76

Frankie Capan III

71

-1

T76

Jeremy Gandon

71

-1

T76

Cody Blick

71

-1

T76

Thomas Rosenmueller

71

-1

T76

Frederick Wedel

71

-1

T76

Scott Gutschewski

71

-1