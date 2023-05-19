The AdventHealth Championship golf tourney is underway at Blue Hills: Round 1 scores

The AdventHealth Championship got off to a sunny start Thursday morning at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City.

Through the first day, Wilson Furr (-9) holds a one-stroke lead over John Augenstein (-8), followed by Brad Hopfinger (-7) in third and a seven-way tie for fourth at six-under. Furr posted five birdies on the back-nine, including four on the final five holes, to finish atop the Day 1 leaderboard.

Among the group tied for fourth, David Skinns began his day with an eagle on the first hole, but two bogeys in the round marked the difference between finishing in fourth and second. In that same group, Brian Campbell shot a hole in one on the par-three 12th. He guessed it had been around eight years since his last one.

“A complete surprise,” Campbell said in a video shared by the tour on Twitter. “It’s been a long time since I’ve had a hole-in-one. ... I was honestly just in shock.”

Not a bad day to be @4Brian_Cam. pic.twitter.com/73dOCxatOo — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 18, 2023

This is the fourth straight year that Blue Hills has played host to the annual Korn Ferry Tour event. Entrants are competing for a share of this week’s $1 million total purse, as well as spots on the PGA Tour.

Defending champion Trevor Cone is now playing on the PGA Tour, as is 2021 winner Cameron Young.

The four-day, 72-hole tournament continues through Sunday at Blue Hills C.C.

Single-day tickets to this week’s tournament are $10. Passes granting admission for all four days are $30. Youth (17 and younger), current and former military members and first responders will be admitted free.