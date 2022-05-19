Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

·7 min read

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights of financial results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the corresponding periods in the previous year are as follows:


Three months ended March 31

Nine months ended March 31


March 2022

March 2021

Inc./(Dec)

March 2022

March 2021

Inc./(Dec)


$

$

$

$

$

$








Revenues

$        452,103

$        240,651

$        211,452

$    1,192,596

$        939,349

$        253,247

Direct expenses







Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing  in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty program

$          83,286

$          55,284

$          28,002

$        296,402

$        239,134

$         57,268

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense

$               652

$            1,978

$           (1,326)

$            6,575

$          74,720

$        (68,145)

Gross profit

$        368,165

$        183,389

$        184,776

$        889,619

$        625,495

$       264,124

Selling and General & Administrative expenses

$        419,553

$        498,872

$         (79,319)

$     1,330,324

$     1,391,583

$        (61,259)

Federal Covid wage and rent subsidies

$         (29,632)

$       (132,585)

$       (102,953)

$       (139,753)

$       (385,086)

$      (245,333)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

$         (21,756)

$       (182,898)

$       (161,142)

$       (300,952)

$       (381,002)

$        (80,050)

Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

$        338,629

$        205,250

$        133,379

$        906,277

$        677,215

$       229,062

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items

$       (360,385)

$       (388,148)

$         (27,763)

$    (1,207,229)

$    (1,058,217)

$       149,012

Interest - Lease

$            1,201

$            3,090

$           (1,889)

$            5,065

$          10,582

$          (5,517)

Interest expense - Accretion charges,  restructuring bonus and
amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

$        199,920

$        132,141

$          67,779

$        588,405

$        449,793

$       138,612

Depreciation of right of use asset

$                    -

$          11,372

$         (11,372)

$                    -

$          34,118

$        (34,118)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$       (561,507)

$      (534,751)

$          26,756

$   (1,800,699)

$   (1,552,710)

$       247,989


Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

 

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

 

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Note





March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021







$


$

Assets









Current assets









Cash 






$                  93,593


$                   82,606

Accounts receivable






49,955


93,090

Transaction credits 

5





4,492,442


1,726,663

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets






41,590


43,675







$             4,677,580


$             1,946,034










Total assets






$             4,677,580


$             1,946,034










Liabilities









Current liabilities









Loan payable 

6





$             4,833,893


$             2,387,439

Lease liability

15





31,489


71,910

Loan

16





60,000


60,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities






2,645,760


2,731,158

9% non convertible debentures payable

7





6,472,274


-







$           14,043,416


$             5,250,507










Non-current liabilities









9% non convertible debentures payable

7





$                            -


$             4,694,885

Lease liability

15





-


12,769







$                            -


$             4,707,654










Total liabilities






$           14,043,416


$             9,958,161










Shareholders' deficiency









Share capital 

8





$           24,530,555


$           24,530,555

Contributed surplus






7,811,710


7,364,720

Accumulated other comprehensive loss






(47,383)


(47,383)

Deficit






(41,660,718)


(39,860,019)

Total deficiency






$            (9,365,836)


$            (8,012,127)










Total liabilities and deficiency






$             4,677,580


$             1,946,034

 

 

Going concern (note 2)  and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements






Approved by the Board




Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"


Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

                             Marc Lavine


                              Kelly Ambrose

 

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Note





2022


2021


2022


2021







$


$


$


$














Revenues

14












Marketing activities






$                 114,953


$                   90,013


$                 404,020


$                 397,093

Interest income 






337,150


150,638


788,576


542,256







$                 452,103


$                 240,651


$             1,192,596


$                 939,349

Direct expenses

13/14





83,938


57,262


302,977


313,854







368,165


183,389


889,619


625,495

Operating expenses













Selling and marketing

13/14





182,396


166,728


483,470


423,688

General and administrative

13/14





207,525


199,559


707,101


582,809

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization
and interest






(21,756)


(182,898)


(300,952)


(381,002)














Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non
convertible debentures payable

6/7





338,629


205,250


906,277


677,215

Interest - Lease

15





1,201


3,090


5,065


10,582

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges,
restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs
related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

7





199,920


132,141


588,405


449,793

Depreciation of right of use asset

15





-


11,372


-


34,118

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)






$               (561,507)


$               (534,751)


$            (1,800,699)


$            (1,552,710)














(Loss) per share













Basic and Diluted

12





$ (0.00)


$                      (0.00)


$                      (0.00)


$                      (0.00)














The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

 

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Class A
preference shares


Common
shares


Contributed
surplus


Accumulated
other
comprehen -
sive loss


Deficit


Total


$


$


$


$


$


$













Balance - July 1, 2020

$              3,815


$    24,526,740


$       4,117,170


$           (47,383)


$   (37,768,052)


$     (9,167,710)

Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

-


-


3,033,105


-


-


3,033,105

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-


-


-


-


(1,552,710)


(1,552,710)

Balance - March 31, 2021

$              3,815


$    24,526,740


$       7,150,275


$           (47,383)


$   (39,320,762)


$     (7,687,315)

























Balance - July 1, 2021

$              3,815


$    24,526,740


$       7,364,720


$           (47,383)


$   (39,860,019)


$     (8,012,127)

Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7)

-


-


446,990


-


-


446,990

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-


-


-


-


(1,800,699)


(1,800,699)

Balance - March 31, 2022

$              3,815


$    24,526,740


$       7,811,710


$           (47,383)


$   (41,660,718)


$     (9,365,836)













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





 

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Note


2022


2021




$


$

Operational activities






Net (loss) for the period



$            (1,800,699)


$            (1,552,710)

Adjustments for:






Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 

7


571,590


394,243

Interest - Lease

15


5,065


10,582

Depreciation of right of use asset

15


-


34,118

Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7


524,215


248,797

Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7


53,759


187,689

Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7


10,431


13,307




(635,639)


(663,974)

Changes in items of working capital






Accounts receivable



43,135


40,347

Transaction credits 



(2,765,779)


1,831,135

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets



2,085


12,410

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(85,398)


218,063




(2,805,957)


2,101,955

Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities



$            (3,441,596)


$             1,437,981







Financing activities






Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7


$             1,150,000


$                 250,000

Transaction costs - 9%  non convertible debentures payable

7


(85,616)


(62,925)

Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account 



-


20,000

Payment for lease



(58,255)


(58,253)

Increase/(Decrease) of loan payable

6


2,446,454


(1,649,224)

Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities



$             3,452,583


$            (1,500,402)







Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period



$                   10,987


$                 (62,421)

Cash at beginning of the period



82,606


166,601

Cash at end of the period



$                   93,593


$                 104,180







Additional information






Interest paid 



$                 334,687


$                 282,972







Cash 



$                   93,593


$                 104,180







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



 

SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/19/c8403.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • George Springer's triple lifts Blue Jays to 3-0 win over Mariners

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have built their lineup around power hitting. But sometimes a softly hit blooper works too. George Springer had a bases-clearing triple and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Springer's game-winning hit in the second inning had an exit velocity of just 71.5 m.p.h., a virtual marshmallow, but it dropped under the glove of Mariners right-fielder Steven Souza Jr. as he dove for the catch, allowing Springer to reach third

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Leafs stars address individual narratives but collective flaws remain

    In the closely fought seven-game series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs biggest stars, namely Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, finally showed that they can be playoff performers but the collective once again failed to get the job done.

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • New Athletics Canada CEO Mat Gentes says priority is to develop sport at grassroots

    Growing track and field at the grassroots level, and finding the funds to do so, are at the top of Mat Gentes' priority list. The longtime employee of Athletics Canada was named its chief executive officer on Thursday, and said the organization needs to find ways to attract kids to the sport, and keep them. "If we don't build out the bottom of that pyramid, how can we develop and nurture the next Damians and Andres and Marissas?" Gentes said. Damian Warner, of course, won decathlon gold, and spr

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Game 7s go to OT on same day for 2nd time in NHL history

    No one wanted to go home in the NHL playoffs' Game 7 matchups Sunday night. The first-round elimination games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers and Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames went to overtime, marking just the second time in league history multiple Game 7s needed extra time on the same day. Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime to lift the Rangers past the Penguins 4-3 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. New York will next play

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their second-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC

  • Second thoughts: Speedy Avs get rematch with rugged Blues

    DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs. Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round. Colorado, the top seed in the West, has been eliminated in this portion of the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the last three seasons. It’s become somewhat of a mental hurdle. Standing in the way this time will be a n

  • Should the Raptors go for a championship next season?

    The Toronto Raptors are in a position where they have assets, players in their prime and a flurry of talent who have yet to hit their peak but are also in the rotation. They could make a few moves to open the window for a championship next season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss their options. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum