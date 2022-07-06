Advantest to Participate in SEMICON West 2022 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on July 12-14

Advantest America, Inc.

Exhibits and Presentations Will Highlight the Company’s Newest SoC and End-to-End Semiconductor Test Technologies

TOKYO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will showcase its wide spectrum of semiconductor test technologies at the SEMICON West trade show on July 12-14.



The theme of Advantest’s exhibit will be “Beyond the Technology Horizon,” reflecting the company’s focus on a portfolio of advanced technologies that accelerate the digital transformation. Highlighted within the booth will be recent advancements in developing leading-edge test solutions for applications including AI, High Performance Computing (HPC), 5G communications and Advanced Driver-assistance Systems (ADAS).

Exhibition

In booth #929 located in South Hall, Advantest will present its broad range of semiconductor test solutions and services, each designed to deliver high value to customers in the rapidly changing semiconductor ecosystem. Among the exhibits will be:

NEW: V93000 EXA Scale EX Test System , a compact test station enabling 4X capacity increase in IC engineering labs

T2000 ISS IP Engine 4, an image-processing engine for high-resolution and high-speed image processing

ACS open ecosystem enabling streaming data access and real-time analytics with integrated test software and hardware monitoring and control to improve semiconductor device yield, quality and capacity

MPT3000 test system for evaluating all solid-state drives

T5835 all-in-one high-speed memory test solution and T5221 NAND/NVM multi wafer-test solution, both software compatible with the industry-standard T583x test platform

Remotely operable test handlers, enabling device and data handling from engineering labs to production test floors

Software solutions and services including Adaptive Probe Card cleaning and Smart Test Cell Management.

Technical Presentations

In addition to its exhibits, Advantest will sponsor and actively participate in the Test Vision Symposium on July 13-14 during SEMICON West.

During the Symposium, on July 13 in Session 1, Adrian Kwan, Advantest America’s senior business development manager, will discuss “802.11BE WiFi-7 4096 QAM 320 MHz ATE Test Methodology,” while Roger Nettles, system/application engineer, Advantest America, will present “5G Millimeter Wave Over the Air Production Testing on ATE.” In addition, Don Thompson, director of engineering, R&D Altanova, Advantest Group, will discuss “Solving Socket Power Integrity; The Last Link in the Chain,” in Session 3 on July 14. Thompson will also be presenting “Optimizing PCBs for 5G Load Boards” during the poster session on July 13.

Sponsorships

Advantest will sponsor and participate in the Workforce Development (WFD) Pavilion as well. On July 13, Michael Engelhardt, RF SE director, Advantest America, will talk about “A Day in the Life of a Semiconductor Professional,” while Pauline Nguyen, senior staffing consultant at Advantest America, will talk to the group about resume building and interviewing skills.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

