Advantest to Participate in the First Virtual SEMICON Southeast Asia on August 11-21

TOKYO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will participate in the first virtual SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEMICON SEA) on August 11-21 as a sponsor, exhibiting its latest end-to-end IC test solutions and presenting a technical paper.



Advantest is committed to adding value within the electronics supply chain and to maintaining connections with customers, despite COVID-19’s impact on industry trade shows and conferences. Having successfully participated in the first virtual SEMICON West on July 20-23, virtual SEMICON SEA offers another opportunity for Advantest to demonstrate its industry leadership by leveraging the digital event environment to share information about its latest test technologies and solutions.

Virtual Exhibition

During virtual SEMICON West, Advantest showcased the company’s broad end-to-end solutions focusing on cutting-edge applications, such as 5G, AI and system-level test. On-demand access to the SEMICON West virtual exhibits will be available during virtual SEMICON SEA. The test solutions featured in Advantest’s virtual booth include the new V93000 Wave Scale™ RF8 card for 5G-NR transceivers and other connectivity ICs up to 8GHz; new online portal called “myAdvantest,” that provides 24/7 access to digital products and web-based services, including the innovative Test Engineering Cloud (TE-Cloud™), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for cloud-based test program development and test engineering services; comprehensive test cell solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications that integrate the popular V93000, T5800 series, or T5503 testers with Advantest’s test handlers; an array of software tools and services to improve overall productivity and test quality; and integrated system-level test (SLT) solutions including Advantest Test Solutions (ATS) and the MPT3000 series test platforms.

Technical Participation

In addition to the virtual exhibition, Jupelm Renato Alesna, senior applications engineer, Advantest Philippines, will present “5G NR Semiconductor Test Challenges” in the virtual Testing & Yield Analysis Forum, which will explore how to improve test efficiencies, metrology for yield enhancement and data predictability.

