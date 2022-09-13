The advantages of English ivy in cities — from capturing pollutants to regulating building temperatures

Ivy growing on the walls at Neal’s Yard in Covent Garden (Getty Images)

Ivy is one of those plants everyone knows, and comes with a lot of baggage. Is it poisonous? Doesn’t it kill trees and tear down buildings? Rarely do you hear its praises being sung.

But ivy is an incredibly valuable plant, particularly in urban settings.

We are talking about English ivy (Hedera helix) and its close relatives, not to be confused with the many other unrelated plants that climb and are often also called ivy, such as Boston ivy.

English ivy is native to the British isles, meaning it is well-adapted to our climate and not invasive.

Grow on

Ivy will grow virtually anywhere, it is not fussy about soil types or sunlight levels. It will grow in the deepest of shade. It has the ability to climb, and can be grown in tiny spaces.

It can be used to hide unsightly structures and buildings, and some varieties of the plant (such as Hedera “Arborescens” and “Erecta”) grow more like bushes than vines.

Bee buffet: nectar from ivy flowers feeds pollinators (Alamy Stock Photo)

Ivy also doubles up as a ground cover plant, important as bare soil dries out more quickly, doesn’t absorb the rain when it does fall, and it often grows where no other plant will. It’s also evergreen, holding on to its often inky green leaves throughout winter.

Green walls

When grown on the walls of a building, ivy has a natural ability to regulate the temperature and humidity inside without causing damp problems. While some green wall systems can be costly to install and maintain, ivy will do all the hard work for a very modest cost.

Ivy generally won’t do damage to a well-constructed wall, but some care should be taken if the wall is not in its best shape. Ivy’s dense foliage also helps capture harmful air pollutants.

For pollinators

Perhaps the most overlooked feature of ivy is its flowers. You may be surprised to learn that ivy flowers at all. Around this time of year, clusters of pale green spherical buds emerge above the canopy of leaves, and burst into flower. The flowers stay a pale yellow-green. You’re more likely to hear a flowering ivy than see it.

Dripping with nectar, the flowers of ivy are vital late-season forage for city-dwelling pollinating insects, with bees in particular loving to top up on sugar before winter, and the ivy hums. It usually takes nine to 10 years for a new plant to begin flowering, all the more reason to preserve a mature plant if you already have one.

Supporting wildlife

Once pollinated, the flowering clusters form small black berries, providing food for thrushes, blackbirds and blackcaps in autumn and early winter. Its dense foliage and network of stems also provide shelter for insects and small mammals, with many birds and bats nesting in mature ivy plants. Ivy growing on trees is not the disaster you might think; some research says ivy protects a tree it climbs.

Poison ivy, a different species of plant that grows in North America, causes severe rashes if even lightly touched. Thankfully, its existence in England is limited to botanical gardens. If you want to see it in London, there is a single, carefully controlled plant growing at the South London Botanical Institute in Tulse Hill.

The amazing Fibrex Nurseries (fibrex.co.uk) holds the national collection of Hedera (ivy), where you can browse and buy some of the most unusual varieties — delivery available.