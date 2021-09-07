Join IntelliChief on September 24 for an educational webinar covering Accounts Payable Automation for Infor ERPs. Learn how your organization can provide the tools AP needs to accelerate invoice matching and reconciliation.

Tampa, FL, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you trying to achieve a modernized and automated back-office? Streamlining your AP processes should be at the top of your to-do list for the upcoming year.

Manually processing PO and Non-PO Invoices is time-consuming and a waste of company resources, especially when it requires collaboration between departments. As more hands touch an invoice, the more likely it is to be lost, double paid, or subject to significant late fees.

Join us for our upcoming webinar Advantages of Automating PO and Non-PO Invoices for Infor (LX, XA, PRMS, or System21). You will learn everything you need to know about the benefits of automated invoice processing in Infor ERPs (LX, XA, PRMS, System21), including:

Classifying each non-PO invoice based on the transaction type

Pull GL codes from Infor (LX, XA, PRMS, System21), reducing costly, manual data entry errors

Route your invoices to the right people, right from the start by eliminating interoffice snail mail

Ability to assign GL codes remotely, without requiring access to your accounting system

Automatically create the invoice voucher in your Infor (LX, XA, PRMS, System21) system without manual keying

General ledger (GL) codes help you organize your expenses. Coding your Non-PO Invoices as you receive them (even in the field) makes it easier to process invoices – but doing so can be more complicated than you might expect.

Click here to register.

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Accounts Payable Automation, and Sales Order Automation. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with INfor ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through Digital Transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

