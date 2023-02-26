Advantage Energy Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$858.1m (up 85% from FY 2021).

Net income: CA$338.7m (down 18% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 40% (down from 89% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: CA$1.81 (down from CA$2.17 in FY 2021).

AAV Production and Reserves

Oil Reserves and Sales Price

Proven reserves: 9.963 MMbbls.

Average sales price/bbl (hedged): US$92.48.

Gas Reserves and Sales Price

Proven reserves: 2037.39 Bcf.

Average sales price/mcf (hedged): US$5.55.

LNG Reserves and Sales Price

Proven reserves: 19.311 MMbbls.

Average sales price/bbl (hedged): US$71.26.

Combined Production and Costs

Oil equivalent production: 20.356 MMboe (18.047 MMboe in FY 2021).

Average production cost/Boe: US$3.16 (US$2.49/Boe in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Advantage Energy Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 9.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 18%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 8.2% p.a. on average during the next 2 years compared to a 2.1% decline forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are up 8.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Advantage Energy (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

