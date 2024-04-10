Advantage Barcelona over Paris St-Germain after five-goal thriller

Kylian Mbappe reacts after Andreas Christensen puts Barcelona ahead - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

Kylian Mbappe was outshone by Raphinha, the former Leeds United winger, as Paris Saint-Germain were defeated 3-2 by Barcelona in a thrilling first leg of their heavyweight Champions League quarter-final.

Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds in the summer of 2022, was the game’s standout player as he struck either side of half-time in Paris. Mbappe, by comparison, produced little of note as he seeks Champions League glory in his final season before his expected move to Real Madrid.

A late header by Andreas Christensen ultimately gave Barcelona the first-leg lead, after Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha had struck for PSG after half-time. In a wonderfully open game, Barcelona demonstrated why they remain one of European football’s true powerhouses, despite their crippling financial issues.

The current Barcelona are a curious mix of youthful experience and ageing superstars. At one end of the scale are players such as Robert Lewandowski, 35, and Ilkay Gundogan, 33. At the other there is Pau Cubarsi, a 17-year-old centre-back of remarkable promise, and the 16-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal.

A strange team, then, but an increasingly good one. Barcelona came into this match on the back of eight wins in their last 11 matches in all competitions, and with a defensive record of just one goal conceded in their last six games.

Barcelona defender Pau Curbasi was the first 17-year-old centre-back to start a Champions League quarter-fina - AP/Aurelien Morissard

After surviving an early spell of pressure, with Cubarsi impressing again, they were the better side in the first half. Raphinha twice went close before finally finding the net after 37 minutes, when Yamal’s cross was diverted into his path by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

At the other end, PSG had offered little, aside from the occasional shot from range. Mbappe was quiet, and the French side’s high defensive line looked startlingly vulnerable.

PSG manager Luis Enrique knows all about Barcelona’s strengths and weaknesses, though, and his half-time changes had an instant effect. Three minutes after the break, Dembele rifled an extraordinary shot through the bodies and into the roof of the net. Two minutes after that, Vitinha ran onto Fabian Ruiz’s pass to finish in style.

Story continues

Luis Enrique won the Champions League as Barcelona manager in 2015 and he quipped before this meeting that he better embodies the Catalan club’s famous style of football than Xavi Hernandez, his rival on the touchline.

Raphinha's volley from Pedri's sumptuous assist was the goal of the game - Shutterstock/Yoan Valat

In response, Xavi’s supporters might point to the quality of Raphinha’s second of the night. Young midfielder Pedri, off the bench a minute earlier, spun a gorgeous pass over the PSG defence, which Raphinha artfully volleyed into the corner. Pure Barcelona.

It was to get even better for the visitors, who regained their lead when Christensen — formerly of Chelsea — headed in a simple goal from a corner with around 15 minutes remaining.

PSG 2 Barcelona 3: As it happened

10:24 PM BST

Luis Enrique on PSG’s performance

It was a pity because we started the match properly but after we conceded the goal we were a bit disappointed. The second half started in the best possible way for us. Disappointing, but we are in the spirit to go to Barcelona to win. We have to play as a team and try to overcome Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish headcoach Luis Enrique (R) reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg football match

10:20 PM BST

Xavi on his team’s performance

It’s a big win of course, playing away in the Champions League. We did really well, especially in defence, tactically the wingers helped us a lot. We defended so well Mbappe. One more game in Barcelona will be tough because PSG is one of the best teams in Europe. With Curbasi 17 and Lamal 16, we have to be proud. Players from La Masia are more committed. It is a new Barca.

10:09 PM BST

Goals galore

18 - There were 18 goals scored in the first legs of this season's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, the joint most in a season along with 2010-11. Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/koNm84DyVs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2024

10:08 PM BST

Take a bow Pau Curbasi (Barcelona’s No 33)

Barcelona's Spanish defender #33 Pau Cubarsi (2L) and Barcelona's Spanish midfielder #32 Fermin Lopez

09:54 PM BST

FT: PSG 2 Barcelona 3

Another absorbing Champions League game that swung one way then the other, but it is advantage Barcelona going into the second leg. They kept Kylian Mbappe quiet and came closest to producing a complete technical and tactical performance. PSG were flattered by two goals in two minutes at the start of the second half. Barcelona youngsters Lamal and Curbasi were outstanding, as were Raphinha and Lewandowski. Xavi’s substitutes Pedri and Christensen created and scored the match-winning goals.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe looks on as he kneels on the pitch during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg football match

09:51 PM BST

92 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 3

PSG have a corner after an Mbappe shot from 25 yards deflects wide. Dembele’s corner was an inswinger, but was right down the throat of Ter Stegen.

09:48 PM BST

89 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 3

Berlaldo shown a yellow card for a cynical foul, and Barcelona sub Fermin is booked for giving Anthony Taylor some verbals. Barcelona just have FOUR minutes of stoppage time to manage.

09:46 PM BST

87 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 3

Dembele takes a shot with his right foot this time, and Mbappe threw himself towards it at the back post but it evaded him. Zaire-Emery with a terrific burst through midfield and Christensen drags him down, which means he will miss the second leg.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe falls to the ground as he stretches for the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter final

09:44 PM BST

85 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 3

More changes from both managers: Fermin on for Gundogan for Barcelona, while PSG have thrown on striker Goncalo Ramos for midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

09:42 PM BST

83 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 3

Pedri throws himself in front of a Fabian Ruiz shot to block. Curbasi has been magnificent at the back for Barcelona, some of his passing has been a clinic. Ridiculously mature performance for 17. He is a player they can build their next team around.

09:39 PM BST

79 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 3

Those old vulnerabilities have resurfaced for PSG. Barcelona were rocking early in the second-half but Xavi’s changes have made them stronger. A moment of magic from Pedri changed the game.

09:36 PM BST

GOOAAAALLL! Christensen buries a header from a corner

Barcelona lead again, and it is a very soft goal to concede from PSG. In the move that led to the corner, Felix almost found Ferran Torres. From the corner, the ball was whipped into the six-yard box, Donnarumma was rooted to his line and Christensen had a simple task to nod the ball into the back of the net. PSG 2 Barcelona 3.

Another instant impact from a substitute, this time Christensen.

09:34 PM BST

75 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 2

Dembele hits the post! Vitinha causing Barcelona’s midfield problems again in the pockets and he slips the ball through to Dembele, who goes for the old Thierry Henry finish across Ter Stegen but his effort clips the foot of the post.

Another couple of changes from Barcelona: De Jong and Raphinha off, for Ferran Torres and Christensen.

09:32 PM BST

73 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 2

Felix with a strike from range, but a comfortable save for Donnarumma. Raphinha has been very impressive for Barcelona tonight, starting inside left and now finishing the game wide on the right.

09:29 PM BST

70 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 2

Raphinha sees a free-kick saved as he chases a first senior hat-trick. Magnificent recovery challenge from Araujo when Barcola looked to be through in behind the Barcelona defence. Kounde does well to get his toe to the ball as Mbappe dribbles into the box.

09:25 PM BST

65 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 2

We expected goals and this tie has delivered. Zaire-Emery has come on for PSG. You will not find three better youngsters than Zaire-Emery, Lamal and Curbasi involved in a single match this season. Startling to see three players aged 18 or younger involved at this stage of the Champions League.

09:21 PM BST

GOOOAAALL! Pedri sets up Raphinha with his first involvement

That is an exquisite assist from Pedri just a minute or so after coming on, dinking a pass over the PSG defence that Raphinha directed into the bottom corner with a sliced volley off the outside of his foot. A brilliant Barcelona goal, and what a return to action for Pedri.

Raphinha scores again for Barcelona 🤩



How about that assist from Pedri 🥶#UCL



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/tcfGK6g1CN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 10, 2024

09:18 PM BST

58 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 1

Luis Enrique’s half-time changes, with Barcola on wide right and Marquinhos moving to centre-half, worked wonders and Xavi is preparing some subs of his own. PSG enjoy a lengthy period of possession, shifting Barcelona around and finding the spare man.

Barca make those subs: Pedri and Joao Felix on for Lamal and Sergio Roberto.

09:15 PM BST

56 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 1

Barcola streaking clear of the Barcelona defence after another swift break, and Ter Stegen tips his shot over the bar. It takes a confident young player to shoot when Mbappe is running alongside in support. Mbappe with a jinking run in the box and PSG have a corner.

09:12 PM BST

53 minutes: PSG 2 Barcelona 1

Much like last night’s games, this game goes to show that Champions League ties are decided by moments of brilliance, errors and violent swings in momentum. Barcelona looked to have the game under control but caved in at the start of this half. They need to regain their composure.

09:10 PM BST

GOOOAAALL! PSG scored two in two minutes

PSG have turned this around within five minutes of the second half. It’s lovely interplay around the Barcelona box with Fabian Ruiz finding the run of Vitinha with a first-time pass and he poked the ball beyond Ter Stegen with a first-time finish. Barcelona reeling.

Vitinha fires PSG ahead in rapid fashion 😮‍💨



What a turnaround from Paris Saint-Germain!#UCL



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/mbS6bnTD09 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 10, 2024

09:07 PM BST

GOOOOAAALL! Ousmane Dembele levels for PSG

PSG needed a moment of individual brilliance and Dembele has provided it. Mbappe got the bar-line and cut the ball back. It ricocheted off Araujo and De Jong into Dembele’s path, and he rifled a shot into the roof of the net. The power was too much for Ter Stegen.

Ousmane Dembélé with a thunderous hit against his former club ⚡



We're back on level terms!#UCL



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ECaBg0kHLH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 10, 2024

09:05 PM BST

47 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 1

Mbappe currently occupying a wide left position, with Dembele central and Barcola to the right after that half-time change.

Vitinha with a promising carry through midfield for PSG, but he slashes his shot from 25 yards high and wide.

09:03 PM BST

Half-time sub

Asensio off for PSG, Barcola on. The 21-year-old is a very lively wide player. The Asensio as a false nine experiment is over. Looks like Mbappe has moved through the middle.

08:50 PM BST

HT: PSG 0 Barcelona 1

A very muted response to the half-time whistle from the home crowd. PSG dominated possession in the opening 15 minutes, but Barcelona defended their penalty box well before growing into the game as an attacking force. Barcelona finished the half in the ascendancy and looked increasingly comfortable on the ball. An well-balanced performance from Xavi’s team with a dose of pragmatism: defending deep when required as well as hitting Lewandowski early.

Raphinha (C) of Barcelona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final

08:47 PM BST

45 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 1

PSG in desperate need of half time, all over the place defensively as Barcelona break with numbers. Yamal overhits a chipped cross to let them off the hook. This is all looking very familiar for PSG.

08:45 PM BST

43 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 1

Beraldo gets PSG out of trouble by halting Yamal when Barcelona had a three-on-three on the break. Mbappe caught offside after making a very poor, ill-disciplined run.

08:41 PM BST

40 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 1

Barcelona have grown stronger as this half has progressed and now have a grip of the game. PSG are struggling to contain Lewandowski, and Donnarumma is making his defenders nervous. The atmosphere has fallen a little flat at the Parc des Princes.

08:39 PM BST

GOOOAAALL! Barcelona lead through Raphinha

That was a lovely move through the pitch from Barcelona, starting with a pass fizzed into Lewandowski’s feet from the young centre-back Curbasi. Took about five PSG players out of the game.

Lewandowski turned into space in midfield, and found Yamal in isolation wide right. The winger fed a ball across the area which Donnarumma palmed out, but Raphinha held his nerve to finish with his weaker right foot.

08:36 PM BST

34 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

Raphinha sees a shot blocked after a well-worked Barcelona corner. PSG break, and Sergio Roberto makes a cynical foul to stop the counter-attack. He collects a yellow card and will miss the second leg.

08:33 PM BST

32 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

Barcelona’s start was conservative, but it feels like they have absorbed PSG’s early pressure and now the doubts are starting to creep in for the home side. Barcelona starting to keep the ball and play through the thirds. The 17-year-old centre-back Curbasi’s passing has been exemplary.

08:30 PM BST

29 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

Lee stings the palms of Ter Stegen, before Cancelo catches Mbappe with a late and high challenge in the box. The flag was up for offside, otherwise PSG would have had a penalty. A wild challenge from the former Manchester City man.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward #07 Kylian Mbappe (C) controls the ball ahead of Barcelona's Portuguese defender

08:28 PM BST

27 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

Lewandowski has picked up some good positions behind PSG’s midfield, and he is playing close to Raphinha so the pair of them can combine. The Barcelona teams Xavi played in hounded teams high up the pitch, but this side are dropping off when PSG have settled possession. Their back four playing inside the width of the 18-yard box.

08:24 PM BST

24 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

Raphinha sees a shot from range tipped around the post by Donnarumma, Barcelona starting to be encouraged. They were not really in the game for 20 minutes but have come closest to scoring.

08:22 PM BST

21 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

Barcelona within inches of taking the lead! Donnarumma all at sea from a corner, coming to punch a delivery he was always second-favourite for against Lewandowski, and Mendes hooked his header off the line. Barcelona saw a couple of follow up attempts blocked and PSG get away with one.

08:20 PM BST

18 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

The only negative aspect of PSG’s performance so far is their wastefulness around the penalty box, because they are accessing Barcelona’s defensive third repeatedly. Araujo with a solid block to deny Mendes. Then 16-year-old Lamine Yamal helps relieve the pressure with a dribble upfield to win a free-kick.

Barcelona's Spanish forward #27 Lamine Yamal (R) and Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese defender #25 Nuno Mendes

08:16 PM BST

15 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

Barcelona are floundering in midfield. Not really keeping the ball, and not making it hard enough for PSG to fire the ball into the feet of Mbappe and Dembele. PSG with another corner which Ter Stegen claims. PSG have not take advantage of several early set-pieces.

08:14 PM BST

12 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

Raphinha loses possession by dribbling across midfield, presenting PSG with exactly the type of counter-attacking chance Barcelona are keen to avoid. Mbappe with the chance to run in the left channel but his shot was blocked after cutting inside. Replays show Raphinha was caught late and perhaps unfortunate not to win a foul.

08:10 PM BST

9 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

Dembele mustered a shot from distance but comfortable enough for Ter Stegen. Barcelona have settled a little, finding some joy by being direct. Dembele continues to be an outlet for PSG, and he wins them another corner. Lewandowski heads clear for Barcelona.

08:08 PM BST

6 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

Mbappe pokes a shot wide after more good work from Mendes.

Then PSG survive an almighty scare! A long ball forward from Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen completely flummoxed the PSG defence who were man-to-man against the Barcelona front three.

Donnarumma came racing out of his area to meet Raphinha who looked clear through, and managed half-block his attempt without handling outside the box. Good goalkeeping but risked a red card.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona is challenged by Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain

08:05 PM BST

4 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

PSG find Dembele in space again wide right but Cancelo stands up and defends well. This has been a confident and composed start from the home team, who are dominating possession. Barcelona boxed in so far, struggling to get their foot on the ball.

08:03 PM BST

2 minutes: PSG 0 Barcelona 0

Former Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele wins PSG a free-kick in a crossing position wide right. Flicked on at the near post came from Fabian Ruiz, and Curbasi heads behind for a corner. Cancelo helps Barcelona clear but PSG enjoying all of the territory so far.

08:01 PM BST

KICK OFF!

PSG get the game started, with left-back Nuno Mendes getting them on the front foot straight away.

07:58 PM BST

The players are out at the Parc des Princes...

Time for the Champions League anthems. All being well for PSG, Kylian Mbappe might have just one more home Champions League match in their colours. Something of a surprise that Warren Zaire-Emery is only on the bench.

07:55 PM BST

Luis Enrique on the task facing PSG

We aren’t feeling pressure at the moment, we are very excited to play at this level and we are trying to qualify for the next round. During the group stage I could see that the players were taking responsibility, and now that has got us here.

07:36 PM BST

Ronaldinho has arrived...

Another link between these two clubs. Ronaldinho was a team-mate of Mauricio Pochettino and Mikel Arteta at PSG.

Brazilian former PSG and Barcelona football player Ronaldinho

07:29 PM BST

Gianluigi Donnarumma an asset in goal for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper #99 Gianluigi Donnarumma

07:12 PM BST

A sign of what the Barcelona job now entails

There is a 16 and 17-year-old in their starting XI tonight, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi. Curbasi is the youngest central defender to start a Champions League quarter-final.

07:09 PM BST

Luis Enrique appears stumped...

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish headcoach Luis Enrique addresses journalists

06:56 PM BST

PSG team news: Marquinhos moves to right-back in Hakimi’s absence

PSG XI: Donnarumma ; Marquinhos, Hernandez, Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Kang-in Lee, Vitinha, Fabián; Asensio, Dembélé, Mbappé

Subs: Navas, Ugarte, Goncalo Ramos, Danilo Pereira, Muani, Carlos Soler, Barcola, Zaire Emery, Skriniar, Mayulu, Zague, Tenas.

06:50 PM BST

Looks like beefed up security outside the Parc des Princes

French Police officers wearing riot gears control the access to the Parc des Princes stadium

06:48 PM BST

Barcelona team: De Jong fit to start in midfield

06:46 PM BST

Xavi on Barcelona producing so many coaches

He has a team built to win the Champions League. We’re facing a very difficult opponent and we’re both looking for a similar style. We can be proud of having the Barca DNA - Luis Enrique, (Manchester City manager) Pep Guardiola or (Arsenal boss) Mikel Arteta. Tomorrow we’ll be looking for the same thing. From here on it’s up to the players to find the DNA that identifies us so much. Football is unpredictable but we’ll try to control the variations. Luis Enrique has a wide range of talent at his disposal but we’ll try to play them (PSG) as equals.

Xavi, head coach of Barcelona talks with the media during a press conference at Parc des Princes

06:42 PM BST

Luis Enrique on his Barcelona connections

I don’t know Xavi at all as a coach. I know about him as a player, he was my team-mate. I know the club very well, I know Barcelona and the players but I don’t know if that could be an advantage, maybe it could be the opposite. It’s an important team for me on an emotional level because of my experiences there. But this is a job and I need to be professional.

Luis Enrique after winning the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015 - Reauters/Michael Dalder

06:31 PM BST

Barcelona have arrived at the Parc des Princes

Barcelona's Polish forward #09 Robert Lewandowski (R) stands with teammates on the pitch ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter final

06:22 PM BST

Best betting sites

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at the offers on these best betting sites.

06:21 PM BST

PSG face the club who left their deepest Champions League scar

Paris St-Germain vs Barcelona is a Champions League quarter-final between two flawed but talented teams who have found themselves on the right side of the draw.

There is the promise of more goals tonight after Real Madrid and Manchester City’s 3-3 draw and Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, results which left those ties in the balance.

Both PSG and Barcelona have some injury problems to contend with. Luis Enrique - who guided Barcelona to Champions League success in 2015 - will be without right-back Achraf Hakimi and defender Presnel Kimpembe. It could mean that hugely impressive teenage midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery could deputise at full-back. PSG were able to start Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele on the bench for the weekend’s draw against Clermont. Mbappe, of course, is fully expected to join Barcelona’s fierce rivals Real Madrid this summer.

Barcelona have not lost a game since a 5-3 defeat against Villarreal in January, and rank as La Liga’s strongest team on expected goal difference, even if they trail Real in the title race. Xavi, who will step down as manager at the end of the season, is without key midfielders Gavi and Pedri while Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt. Former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has been utilised in midfield. Barcelona’s 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal has made the right side of their attack his own, with Raphinha moving left in support of centre-forward Robert Lewandowski.

Any Champions League game between these two clubs will prompt memories of 2017’s ‘La Remontada’, when Barcelona came from 4-0 down after the first leg to beat an Unai Emery-coached PSG 6-5 on aggregate. Barcelona were 5-3 down on aggregate going into the 88th minute of the second leg at the Nou Camp before Neymar struck twice and Sergi Roberto scored the winner in the 95th minute. PSG responded by buying Neymar for £190 million that summer in a transfer which warped the landscape of European football.

Full team news on the way shortly.