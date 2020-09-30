Babri Verdict Vindicates My Personal Belief And BJP's: LK Advani

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow.

The 32 accused also included Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the Ram temple, Vinay Katiyar, Sadhvi Rithambara, and three sitting BJP MPs Lallu Singh, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, and Sakshi Maharaj.

Related...

Here’s how they reacted to the acquittal:

LK Advani

I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in #BabriMasjidDemolitionCase. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement: Lal Krishna Advani after being acquitted by Special CBI Court, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/7E95Q1vCNp — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

Murli Manohar Joshi

“It’s a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy. Everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir’s construction.”

#BabriVerdict – Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi welcomes the judgment of the special CBI Court in the Babri Masjid demolition case, after he was acquitted by the court in the case.



(Input: @sagargupta281) pic.twitter.com/fDGBb93hEP — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) September 30, 2020

Satish Pradhan

The former Shiv Sena MP, who was an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, said: “Truth has prevailed.”

Pradhan is now with the BJP.

“Truth always prevails. We have full faith in...

Continue reading on HuffPost