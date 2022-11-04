Advancing Young Innovators Through Support of STEM

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / FedEx Corporation

FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a global robotics community that prepares young people for the future. Every year, FIRST gathers over half a million students around the world for thousands of robotics competitions that culminate at a thrilling championship event each year. To make these competitions possible, robots and kit-of-parts must be transported all over the world, sometimes thousands of miles, and participating teams look for opportunities to help fund their robotics season to participate in all that FIRST has to offer.

Enter FedEx, who supports FIRST as a part of the company's FedEx Cares "Delivering for Good" initiative, in which FedEx lends its global network and unparalleled logistics expertise to organizations with precious cargo requests and helps communities before, during, and after crises. As innovation and STEM are building blocks to improve sustainable logistics, it only makes sense to support organizations like FIRST, who teach young minds how to improve current processes to make the world a better place and help companies like FedEx conduct business in a better way-working smarter, not harder.

FedEx also supports a variety of FIRST student teams to help them advance their knowledge and collaboration of STEM.

