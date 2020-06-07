AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) Official listing on OTC Markets Group (PINK)

Sydney, Australia, June 4, 2020 - (ABN Newswire) - AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88) (OTCMKTS:ATCLF) is pleased to advise that the Company has officially been accepted and listed on the USA OTC Markets Group (Pink) with allocated ticker references NSX A88 and OTC Pink ATCLF. OTC Markets Group is the largest U.S marketplace for OTC securities with over 10,500 securities listed as of 2019 and is regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ( FINRA )

The Company is currently in the process of obtaining DTC eligibility with The Depository Trust Company ( DTC ) for its ordinary shares listed on the OTC Markets Pink.

DTC eligibility will permit AdvanceTC shares to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC's automated processes, leveraging on the efficiency created through the electronic clearing and settlement of securities and provides cost benefits for investors and brokers trading of Australian securities in the United States of America. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in USA.

Upon the acceptance by DTC, AdvanceTC shareholders will be able to electronically transfer shares between Australia and the USA, which is an important step for the trading of AdvanceTC shares on the OTC Markets Pink and to build a potential investor base in the USA. This eligibility will create trading opportunity, liquidity and demand of AdvanceTC shares.

The listing on the OTC Markets Pink will be of great benefit to the company as it prepares initial market distribution of its unique Satellite Android smartphone Xplore X7 and Xplore X5 in the USA.

The Company will further update upon securing the DTC eligibility.



