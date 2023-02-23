Advancements In Low Light Imaging Technology Drive Growth In The Industry

·5 min read
Chicago, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Low-Light Imaging Market by Technology (CMOS and CCD), Application (Photography, Monitoring, Inspection & Detection, and Security & Surveillance), Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Medical & Lifesciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", One of the major drivers for the growth of low light imaging market include growing use of low light image sensors in advanced medical imaging applications. However, declining demand for digital still cameras is one of the major restraints of the low light imaging market.

Low light imaging is the technology used to capture high-quality images in low-light environments, such as at night or in dimly lit areas. The low light imaging industry has grown significantly in recent years, thanks to increased demand for security and surveillance. The development of new technologies, such as ultra-low-light sensors, and the increasing adoption of low-light cameras in various applications, such as security and surveillance, automotive, aerospace, and defence, are driving the industry.

Low-light imaging is accomplished technologically through a variety of methods, including the use of image intensifiers, active illumination, and low-light CMOS sensors. Image intensifiers are tubes that increase the amount of light that enters the camera, allowing it to capture images in low-light situations. Active illumination, on the other hand, uses an infrared light source to illuminate the scene and an infrared camera to capture images. Low-light CMOS sensors are a newer technology that captures high-quality images in low-light conditions without the use of active illumination by utilising improved photo detectors, microlenses, and advanced image processing algorithms.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=24403099

Low-Light Imaging Market Report Scope:

Report Matrics

Details

Estimated Market Size

USD 12.1 Billion

Projected Market Size

USD 19.9 Billion

 Growth Rate

10.4% At a CAGR

Market size availability for years

2018–2027

Base year considered

2021

Forecast period

2022–2027

Forecast units

Value (USD Million/Billion) and Volume (Million Units)

Segments covered

  • By technology,

  • application, and

  • vertical

Geographies covered

  • Asia Pacific,

  • Europe,

  • North America, and

  • Rest of the World

Companies covered

  • Sony Group (Japan),

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

  • OMNIVISION Technologies (US),

  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland),

  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (US),

  • Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan),

  • PixArt Imaging Inc. (Taiwan),

  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), and

  • Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), and others.

 Key Market Driver

 Integration of low light imaging sensors into cameras of smartphones and tablets

 Key Market Opportunity

 Rising innovations and advancements in light imaging sensors

 Largest Growing Region

 North America

 Largest Market Share Segment

 Automotive segment

 Highest CAGR Segment

 USB-based/Portable segment

The study categorizes the low light imaging market based on technology, application, vertical, and region at the global level.

The security and surveillance application dominates the low light imaging market. Low light imaging technologies are used in the security and surveillance industry for video surveillance and security cameras, licence plate recognition, facial recognition, and night vision. The automotive industry is also a significant market for low light imaging, where the technology is used for driver assistance systems, night vision cameras, and lane departure warning systems. In the aerospace and defense industries, low light imaging is used for target acquisition, navigation, and reconnaissance.

North America has the largest regional share of the low light imaging market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The high demand for low light cameras in the security and surveillance industry, as well as the presence of leading players in the region, are driving the growth of the North American market. The European market is also expanding as a result of the increasing use of low-light cameras in the automotive industry and the advancement of advanced technologies. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest, owing to the increasing adoption of low-light cameras in the security and surveillance industry, as well as the region's growing automotive industry.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Low Light Imaging Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

154 – Tables
54 – Figures
215 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=24403099

The low light imaging industry is rapidly expanding as a result of rising demand for security and surveillance, as well as the widespread use of low light cameras in a variety of industries. The development of new technologies, such as low light CMOS sensors, is expected to fuel the industry's growth in the coming years. Low light imaging is expected to remain a critical technology for a wide range of applications due to its increasing application in diverse fields.

