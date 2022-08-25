Advanced Visualization Market Is Poised to Expand at A Stellar 11% CAGR With New Business Strategies and Prominent Investment, Forecast to 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Major players in the Advanced Visualization Market are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke, Philips N.V

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Advanced Visualization Market.

Advanced Visualization Market Size was estimated at USD 3.06 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.37 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Advanced Visualization systems are medical devices with cutting-edge software that effectively displays the many facets of a living cell. These solutions shorten the time it takes for professionals to inform patients of the results. In pathological laboratories, these systems are frequently used for a variety of clinical purposes.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the ageing population, as well as the expanding public awareness of the advantages of using cutting-edge Visualization technologies for disease diagnosis, are the main drivers of market expansion.

Get Access to sample Report Pages:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7715/advanced-visualization-market/#request-a-sample





North America is Expected to hold a Significant Market Share over the Forecast Period

North America is anticipated to account for a sizable portion of the global market for advanced Visualization. Information systems have a great deal of promise to save healthcare costs and enhance results. These systems significantly contribute to cost savings as well as to more precise diagnosis. The majority of hospitals in the United States are concentrating on offering value-based care. Healthcare professionals are anticipated to benefit from the improved Visualization systems in doing the same. As a result, the Advanced Visualization market is anticipated to increase rapidly during the coming years.

Story continues

The advanced Visualization Market in healthcare is growing thanks to technological advancements in advanced Visualization Market. Examples of this include the integration of picture archiving and communication system (PACS) with advanced Visualization Market, improved diagnostic interpretation with advanced Visualization tools, rising prevalence of target sickness, and rising demand for advanced diagnostic characteristics.

Partnerships/Product Launches:

In October 2020, GE Healthcare announced that its Ultra Edition package on Vivid1 cardiovascular ultrasound systems received US FDA 510k clearance. The system includes new Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enable clinicians to acquire faster, more repeatable exams consistently.

In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of IntelliSpace Portal 11 advanced visualization and quantification software. This new version further extends the clinical innovation of the Portal, with enhancements to improve workflow efficiencies, bridging secure data sharing between systems within the hospital network to address the security and privacy needs of customers globally.





Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 USD 3.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11% Regions Covered Global



Advanced Visualization Market Players

The major players operating in the global advanced visualization Market include General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Terarecon, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Ltd., Agfa HealthCare NV, Carestream Health, Inc., Qi Imaging, and Visage Imaging, Inc.

Browse Complete Premium Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7715/advanced-visualization-market/

Key Market Segments: Advanced Visualization Market

Advanced Visualization Market By Product And Services, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Hardware And Software

Services

Implementation

Post-Sale And Maintenance

Consulting

Training And Education

Advanced Visualization Market By Solution Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

Standalone Workstation-Based Solution

Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solution

Advanced Visualization Market Drivers

The expected increase in lifestyle problems will increase demand

Increasingly more individuals are living sedentary lifestyles as a result of urbanisation and rising disposable incomes worldwide. Obesity, hypertension, cancer, and diabetes are among the lifestyle disorders that are on the rise as a result of this. 9.8% of adults worldwide have diabetes, and 39% of adults are overweight. Additionally, hypertension affects 26% of the population and is expected to rise to 29% by 2029. Even at a young age, the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases exponentially increases when such factors are present. This raises the need for accurate diagnostic techniques that make use of sophisticated Visualization.

The expanding need for improved Visualization technologies worldwide is mostly caused by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Because of changes in lifestyle and the scarcity of preventative treatment, cancer, heart disease, and respiratory disorders are becoming more common. Around 117 million Americans, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), had at least one chronic illness in 2012.

Key Market Trends

Oncology Segment by Clinical Application is Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period

Rising technical developments and a rise in the use of enhanced Visualization tools in healthcare facilities are the main drivers propelling market expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that over the projected period, the need for sophisticated Visualization systems will increase due to the increased prevalence of various types of cancer. Because of the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, cancer treatments must be adjusted in accordance with local and international priorities. The World Cancer Research Fund estimates that there were 18 million cancer diagnoses worldwide in 2018, with 9.5 million cases affecting males and 8.5 million affecting women.

Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Advanced Visualization market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Advanced Visualization market estimates and forecasts (2022-2029)





Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the advanced visualization market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2022 to 2029, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps in determining the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global advanced visualization market.





Browse more Reports by Exactitude Consultancy

Insurance Analytics Market

Insurance analytics is the process of gathering, analyzing, and extracting relevant insights from a variety of data sources in order to effectively manage risks and provide the best possible insurance contracts in areas such as health, life, property, and casualty insurance, among others.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2198/insurance-analytics-market

Enterprise Architecture Tools Market

Enterprise architecture (EA) tools allow organizations to examine both the need for, and the impact of, change. They capture the interdependence and interrelationships within and between an ecosystem of partners, operating models, capabilities, people, processes, information, applications, and technologies.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2224/enterprise-architecture-tools-market

Edge Analytics Market

Enterprise Edge Analytics tools help in providing a real time access to the data irrespective of the location. It also allows businesses to reduce their total cost of ownership (TCO). Considering the transparent pricing (pay-as-you go) being adopted by enterprises, it can predict costs beforehand and adjust the tool costs based on the users.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1219/edge-analytics-market

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/



