Advanced Visualization Market Is Poised to Expand at A Stellar 11% CAGR With New Business Strategies and Prominent Investment, Forecast to 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·6 min read

Major players in the Advanced Visualization Market are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke, Philips N.V

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Advanced Visualization Market.

Advanced Visualization Market Size was estimated at USD 3.06 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.37 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

Advanced Visualization systems are medical devices with cutting-edge software that effectively displays the many facets of a living cell. These solutions shorten the time it takes for professionals to inform patients of the results. In pathological laboratories, these systems are frequently used for a variety of clinical purposes.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the ageing population, as well as the expanding public awareness of the advantages of using cutting-edge Visualization technologies for disease diagnosis, are the main drivers of market expansion.

Get Access to sample Report Pages:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7715/advanced-visualization-market/#request-a-sample


North America is Expected to hold a Significant Market Share over the Forecast Period

North America is anticipated to account for a sizable portion of the global market for advanced Visualization. Information systems have a great deal of promise to save healthcare costs and enhance results. These systems significantly contribute to cost savings as well as to more precise diagnosis. The majority of hospitals in the United States are concentrating on offering value-based care. Healthcare professionals are anticipated to benefit from the improved Visualization systems in doing the same. As a result, the Advanced Visualization market is anticipated to increase rapidly during the coming years.

The advanced Visualization Market in healthcare is growing thanks to technological advancements in advanced Visualization Market. Examples of this include the integration of picture archiving and communication system (PACS) with advanced Visualization Market, improved diagnostic interpretation with advanced Visualization tools, rising prevalence of target sickness, and rising demand for advanced diagnostic characteristics.

Partnerships/Product Launches:

  • In October 2020, GE Healthcare announced that its Ultra Edition package on Vivid1 cardiovascular ultrasound systems received US FDA 510k clearance. The system includes new Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enable clinicians to acquire faster, more repeatable exams consistently.

  • In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of IntelliSpace Portal 11 advanced visualization and quantification software. This new version further extends the clinical innovation of the Portal, with enhancements to improve workflow efficiencies, bridging secure data sharing between systems within the hospital network to address the security and privacy needs of customers globally.

Report Attribute

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

USD 3.37 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11%

Regions Covered

Global


Advanced Visualization Market Players

The major players operating in the global advanced visualization Market include General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Terarecon, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Ltd., Agfa HealthCare NV, Carestream Health, Inc., Qi Imaging, and Visage Imaging, Inc.

Browse Complete Premium Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7715/advanced-visualization-market/

Key Market Segments: Advanced Visualization Market
Advanced Visualization Market By Product And Services, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

  • Hardware And Software

  • Services

  • Implementation

  • Post-Sale And Maintenance

  • Consulting

  • Training And Education

Advanced Visualization Market By Solution Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million)

  • Standalone Workstation-Based Solution

  • Enterprise-Wide Thin Client-Based Solution

Advanced Visualization Market Drivers

The expected increase in lifestyle problems will increase demand

Increasingly more individuals are living sedentary lifestyles as a result of urbanisation and rising disposable incomes worldwide. Obesity, hypertension, cancer, and diabetes are among the lifestyle disorders that are on the rise as a result of this. 9.8% of adults worldwide have diabetes, and 39% of adults are overweight. Additionally, hypertension affects 26% of the population and is expected to rise to 29% by 2029. Even at a young age, the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases exponentially increases when such factors are present. This raises the need for accurate diagnostic techniques that make use of sophisticated Visualization.

The expanding need for improved Visualization technologies worldwide is mostly caused by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Because of changes in lifestyle and the scarcity of preventative treatment, cancer, heart disease, and respiratory disorders are becoming more common. Around 117 million Americans, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), had at least one chronic illness in 2012.

Key Market Trends

Oncology Segment by Clinical Application is Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period

Rising technical developments and a rise in the use of enhanced Visualization tools in healthcare facilities are the main drivers propelling market expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that over the projected period, the need for sophisticated Visualization systems will increase due to the increased prevalence of various types of cancer. Because of the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, cancer treatments must be adjusted in accordance with local and international priorities. The World Cancer Research Fund estimates that there were 18 million cancer diagnoses worldwide in 2018, with 9.5 million cases affecting males and 8.5 million affecting women.

Key features of this report

  • Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Advanced Visualization market dynamics

  • Latest innovations and key events in the industry

  • Analysis of business strategies of the top players

  • Advanced Visualization market estimates and forecasts (2022-2029)

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the advanced visualization market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • It offers a quantitative analysis from 2022 to 2029, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

  • Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps in determining the prevailing opportunities.

  • Key players are profiled and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global advanced visualization market.

Browse more Reports by Exactitude Consultancy

Insurance Analytics Market

Insurance analytics is the process of gathering, analyzing, and extracting relevant insights from a variety of data sources in order to effectively manage risks and provide the best possible insurance contracts in areas such as health, life, property, and casualty insurance, among others.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2198/insurance-analytics-market

Enterprise Architecture Tools Market

Enterprise architecture (EA) tools allow organizations to examine both the need for, and the impact of, change. They capture the interdependence and interrelationships within and between an ecosystem of partners, operating models, capabilities, people, processes, information, applications, and technologies.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2224/enterprise-architecture-tools-market

Edge Analytics Market

Enterprise Edge Analytics tools help in providing a real time access to the data irrespective of the location. It also allows businesses to reduce their total cost of ownership (TCO). Considering the transparent pricing (pay-as-you go) being adopted by enterprises, it can predict costs beforehand and adjust the tool costs based on the users.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1219/edge-analytics-market

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whether it was in the huddle during the early days of the NFL or behind the microphone as the league grew into the behemoth it is today, Len Dawson carried himself with an unmistakable swagger and self-assurance that earned him the well-worn nickname “Lenny the Cool.” He was a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship and a Hall of Fame broadcaster who brought football into the homes of millions on the iconic HBO show “

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Nova Scotia ties best ever medal count at Canada Games

    Led by a strong contingent of paddlers, Nova Scotia tied its best total of medals at the Canada Summer Games this year. Nova Scotia placed fifth in the overall medals standings with 56 medals, including 22 gold, at the games in Niagara, Ont., from Aug. 6 to 21. Dartmouth's Lily Baert led the Nova Scotia canoe/kayak team by winning six of the team's 34 medals. "It was a lot of fun and it was a cool event because as paddlers we don't normally compete with a lot of other athletes in different sport

  • Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within 'You Can Play'

    A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • B.C. Lions regrouping after foot injury to starter Nathan Rourke

    SURREY, B.C. — He's out of action for the foreseeable future but quarterback Nathan Rourke still provided his teammates with an emotional lift by attending practice Monday. “Just to see his smile, man — his smile lights up a room,” said receiver Dominique Rhymes, who has a CFL-high nine touchdown catches this season. "He’s more than just a teammate, he's more of a brother." The Lions (8-1) are regrouping after learning Rourke will undergo foot surgery. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his right

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • 'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada

    EDMONTON — Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. After going up 2-0 midway through the second period, the group saw Finland roar back to tie the game 2-2 in the third and force overtime where a highlight-reel save by captain Mason McTavish turned into a championship-winning goal by Kent Johnson at the other end

  • 'Respectful' Team P.E.I. wins praise, medals at 1st post-pandemic Special Olympics competition

    Team P.E.I. came home from its first Special Olympics competition in three years with a bucket-load of medals and plenty of praise from opponents and officials. "The team received many compliments from other teams and officials about how respectful and kind they were," said Special Olympics P.E.I. executive director Charity Sheehan. The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Summer Games, held last month in Antigonish, were the first time the Island athletes had competed against other provinces

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Hurricanes sign veteran forward Paul Stastny to 1-year deal

    RALEIGH, N.C. — Adding offense has been at the center of the Carolina Hurricanes' offseason. After acquiring a pure goal scorer and losing him to injury for potentially half the season, they added one of his close friends who knows how to put the puck in the net in different ways. Carolina signed veteran forward Paul Stastny to a $1.5 million, one-year deal Tuesday, a move that shores up the championship contender's forward depth following winger Max Pacioretty's Achilles tendon injury. Pacioret