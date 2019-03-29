Advanced stats are now on Yahoo Fantasy Baseball — but what do they mean?

By Fred Zinkie

Fantasy owners are always looking for an edge, and we’re giving them all the tools they need to get a leg up on the competition this season. For the first time, advanced stats are readily available on desktop when owners check their team, look at competitors’ squads or browse the overall player pool. This will also be available on the mobile app very soon.

But while advanced stats are amazingly useful, they can be a little bit like handing a kid the keys to the convertible when misunderstood.

I’ll be writing about advanced stats all season to help players better understand why they’re useful and what trends emerge from a deeper dive into the numbers.

So to get things started, here is a quick primer on 10 advanced hitting stats that will help owners to make better decisions on the waiver wire and with trades throughout the year. We’ll follow up with a look at important pitching stats next week.

BABIP (Bases on balls in play)

What is it? A player’s batting average on balls hit into play, excluding outcomes such as home runs, strikeouts and foul balls that result in an out.

Why does it matter? Players who are logging a BABIP that varies greatly from their career norm are likely to experience positive or negative regression in the near future.

An example from 2018: Max Kepler endured one of the lowest BABIPs (.236) of any qualified hitter. His upcoming batting average should be notably higher than his .224 mark from a year ago.

HR/FB (Home runs to fly ball rate)

What is it? The percentage of a batter’s fly balls that result in home runs.

Why does it matter? While each player is capable of producing their own standard for HR/FB rate (due to their unique set of power skills), players who post unusual rates over a period of time are likely to return to their usual rate in the future.

An example from 2018: Christian Yelich led the Majors by a wide margin with a 35.0 percent HR/FB rate. The owner of a lifetime 20.3 percent rate, Yelich should have a hard time repeating his 36-homer season.

FB% (Fly ball percentage)

What is it? The percentage of a player’s batted balls that are characterized as fly balls.

Why does it matter? Players who produce many fly balls give themselves many opportunities to tally home runs. Producing plenty of fly balls is generally a good trait for players with power and a bad trait for those who struggle to hit the ball far.

An example from 2018: Joey Gallo ranked second in the Majors with a 49.8 percent fly ball rate. Despite striking out often, he reached the 40-homer plateau for a second straight year.

GB% (Ground ball percentage)

What is it? The percentage of a player’s batted balls that are hit on the ground.

Why does it matter? Players who put a high percentage of batted balls on the ground are unlikely to post a high homer total (just ask Josh Donaldson). Also, speedsters who log a high ground ball percentage give themselves many chances to collect singles and stolen bases.

An example from 2018: Eric Hosmer posted a high ground ball rate (60.4 percent), which contributed to collecting just 18 homers. Hosmer normally produces many ground balls, which is a big reason that he has never topped the 25-homer plateau.

ISO (Isolated power)

What is it? Isolated power measures only the player’s extra base hits, and weighs those hits according to doubles, triples and homers.

Why does it matter? Extra-base hits are especially valuable in points leagues, and they often lead to many runs and RBIs. Players with a high ISO should rank among the league leaders in homers and/or doubles.

An example from 2018: Mike Trout, who is widely regarded as the best hitter in baseball, led the Majors with a .316 ISO.

CT% (Contact Rate)

What is it? The percentage of a player’s at-bats that end with making contact.

Why does it matter? Although some types of contact are better than others, players who maintain a high contact rates give themselves plenty of chances to collect hits and log a high batting average.

An example from 2018: Andrelton Simmons led the Majors in contact rate (92.1 percent) and posted a solid .292 batting average despite having mediocre power and speed.

SB% (Stolen base percentage)

What is it? The percentage of a player’s stolen base attempts that are successful.

Why does it matter? Managers are more likely to give the green light to players with a high stolen base percentage rather than those with low marks.

An example from 2018: George Springer was successful in just 60 percent of his steal attempts. With a stolen base rate of 60 percent or lower in each of the past three seasons, he is likely to post a single-digit steals total for a fourth straight year in 2019.

wOBA (Weighted on base average)

What is it? A version of on-base percentage that gives greater weight to reaching base in more productive ways (doubles, triples, homers).

Why does it matter? On-base percentage tells part of the story, but wOBA is a more accurate way to measure the most productive hitters.

An example from 2018: The correlation between wOBA and fantasy success is obvious, as the top 8 on the 2018 wOBA leaderboard (Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, J.D. Martinez, Christian Yelich, Alex Bregman, Jose Ramirez, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt) were all fantasy studs and have been selected early in 2019 drafts.

wRAA (Weighted runs above average)

What is it? wRAA measures how many runs a hitter contributes, in comparison to the league average player (who would have a wRAA of 0).

What does it matter? Players with a high wRAA are likely to be among the best fantasy assets, while those with low marks are at risk of losing playing time.

An example of 2018: The top of the wRAA leaderboard reads like a who’s who of the top fantasy hitters. Conversely, only a couple players (Dee Gordon, Amed Rosario) managed to make a shallow-league impact while ranking among the bottom 20 in wRAA.

TOB (Times on base)

What is it? One of the simplest stats on this list, TOB measures the number of times a player has reached base in a given season.

What does it matter? Players who reach base often are likely to score plenty of runs. Those who are scoring runs at a great rate without reaching base often should soon see their runs scored pace tail off.

An example in 2018: Eight of the top-10 in TOB scored more than 100 runs.

I will be continuing the advanced stats conversation in future pieces throughout the season. Next up, advanced pitching, by the numbers.

